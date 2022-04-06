Emily Reid has been appointed the permanent CEO of AI4ALL, which opens doors to artificial intelligence for historically excluded talent through education and mentorship.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emily Reid has been appointed the permanent CEO of AI4ALL, which opens doors to artificial intelligence for historically excluded talent through education and mentorship. The AI4ALL Board of Directors conducted a thorough, thoughtful, national search to fill the position and selected Reid to formally take the helm for AI4ALL's next phase of growth and impact. Reid had been serving in the interim CEO role since January 1.
"Emily is the right leader for the next stage of AI4ALL's evolution," said Dr. Fei-Fei Li of Stanford University, who co-founded AI4ALL and chairs AI4ALL's Board of Directors. "She brings a comprehensive understanding of the mission and how to fulfill it, a strong and clear vision for where the organization needs to head for scale, and the passion for education as the way to position new leaders who will change the face of AI."
Reid joined AI4ALL in 2018. Under her leadership, AI4ALL's Open Learning program launched in 2019 and has impacted more than 4,000 students in more than 850 classrooms in 48 states and the District of Columbia. After students complete the curriculum, 80 percent report they have achieved AI literacy and want to continue studying the discipline. Before coming to AI4ALL, Reid was the founding Director of Education at Girls Who Code, where she was responsible for ensuring GWC programs were unrivaled in delivering quality computer science education.
"Computer scientists are, at their core, problem solvers," Reid said. "Changing who can be a leader in AI requires unique solutions to complex systemic problems. As a computer scientist myself, this is the problem I want to solve."
By 2025, AI4ALL anticipates about 500 new AI leaders trained through the organization's programs will enter the workforce, and hundreds more will enter the workforce each year after that.
AI4ALL is a national nonprofit that opens doors to the artificial intelligence industry for historically excluded talent through education and mentorship. We nurture a diverse global community of students and emerging leaders who learn AI fundamentals and who then apply those principles to influence AI in a positive direction. By telling a new story about who can be a leader in AI, we're creating tomorrow's AI leaders and changing technology's future. AI4ALL has received funding from Pivotal Ventures, Google.org, Prudential Financial, Microsoft, EY, and The Micron Foundation, among others.
