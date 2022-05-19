The award-winning swim school expands its footprint into its sixth state with the deal, which closed on May 17, 2022. The acquisition is a synergistic fit, with both schools using teaching styles that create a nurturing, safe and fun environment so children can feel confident in their swimming skills and ability to self-rescue.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning Emler Swim School acquired SwimKids Swim Schools based in Woodbridge, Virginia. The deal will add three locations to Emler's roster, growing its total number of facilities to 36. Virginia is the sixth state Emler has entered, adding to operations in Texas, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon and Wisconsin.
"We're impressed with the culture SwimKids founders' Cindy and Dave Tonnesen have built and with the number of children they've reached," said Emler CEO Greg Laird. "Their approach to swimming lessons aligns with Emler's, which focuses on creating a safe, comfortable and engaging environment for kids."
"SwimKids has been a labor of love for 25 years, and we are excited for the next generation of SwimKids programs under Emler's leadership," said SwimKids co-founders Cindy and Dave Tonnesen. "We have known Jan Emler for over 25 years, and know without a doubt, that the Emler philosophy matches perfectly with SwimKids programs."
The parallels between the two swim schools don't stop at their teaching philosophies. Safety has always been the top priority within SwimKids Swim Schools – just like Emler – so all SwimKids facilities were equipped with cutting-edge ultraviolet equipment more than 10 years ago to keep the pool water cleaner and safer.
Both organizations have also focused on creating a positive and rewarding work environment. SwimKids has consistently ranked in The Washington Post's Top Work Places, similar to Emler's numerous Best Places to Work awards from the Dallas, Austin and Houston Business Journals.
Founded in 1997, SwimKids has three custom-built swim schools in Northern Virginia and has won top honors as Best Swim School in the Best of Loudoun, Best of Prince William, and Best of NoVa. The organization has taught more than 1.3 million swim lessons to families in the Northern Virginia area with levels ranging from baby swim lessons to competitive swimming and children with special abilities.
Cindy will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of non-profit Hope Floats Foundation (http://www.hopefloats.foundation) which she founded in 2016, along with Dave, who also serves on the United States Swim School Board of Directors. Hope Floats Foundation grants swim lessons scholarships to low income children at over 200 locations in the United States.
Emler Swim School focuses on empowering kids with the knowledge and skills to help rescue themselves if they unexpectedly fall into water. Emler has made a name for itself not only in the swimming world but also with families. Parents have recognized the organization with the honor of Best Swim Lessons in a variety of publications, including D Magazine, DFW Child, Austin Family and Best of Metroplex.
SwimKids will continue to operate under the SwimKids name with no changes to current enrollment plans. All staff will stay on after the acquisition.
SwimKids has four locations in Gainesville, Leesburg, Woodbridge, and Fredericksburg. For more information about swim lessons, visit https://www.swimkids.us/
About Emler Swim School
In 1975, Emler Swim School was founded on two principles, that every child should experience a fun lesson that causes them to fall in love with the water, and that every parent should receive a guarantee that their child will learn to swim.
Emler utilizes a proven, ever-evolving curriculum, a quality staff that undergoes thorough training and – above all – a passion to nurture children in a healthy, safe and fun environment.
With more than 20 different classes and levels, the award-winning swim school is proud to meet the need of every swimmer with the same "Emler Sure," 100 percent guarantee. For more information on each location, visit emlerswimschool.com. Follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter.
