ROCKVILLE, Md., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes today announced that Dr. Joe Sliman has been named the company's chief medical officer (CMO).
According to Dr. Anne Lindblad, president and chief operating officer, "The depth and breadth of Joe's biopharmaceutical and government experience will be extremely valuable in supporting both our government and commercial clients."
Dr. Sliman has held senior roles at several biotech/pharmaceutical firms, and before that led U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet disease surveillance programs, which included influenza surveillance, preparedness and prevention. He has more than 16 years of experience in directing product development, clinical development and research in public health and in multiple medical therapeutic areas. These include infectious disease and vaccines, respiratory, neurology, neuroendocrinology, nutrition, circadian rhythm disorders, dermatology and gastroenterology. On the clinical side, he spent more than eight years directing clinical and public health operations at clinics, acute care centers, field sites and community health offices.
Dr. Sliman replaces Dr. Robert Lindblad, who has served as CMO for the last 20 years. Dr. Lindblad will continue as executive vice president, supporting various programs for Emmes' clients, as well as strategic development, global business development, and evolving key partnerships.
"Joe will be an outstanding addition to the company's leadership team," said Dr. Robert Lindblad, "and he'll continue to expand our medical affairs and pharmacovigilance departments. His work with Department of Defense, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will be especially useful, as we continue to support these important agencies."
Before joining Emmes, Dr. Sliman was senior director of clinical research and medical director at Social & Scientific Systems. Previously, he served as CMO at Synthetics Biologics, Inc. and held leadership roles at both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Medimmune, LLC. His first position, after leaving the Navy's Pacific Fleet, was at Dynport Vaccine Company.
"I look forward to supporting Emmes' diverse clientele, especially as the company continues to expand its commercial base and grow its government work," noted Dr. Sliman. "This is an especially important time, in light of the COVID-19 response," he added. "My previous roles with development of respiratory vaccines in both commercial and government programs, most recently Vaccines Research Consortium studies for the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, are relevant to Emmes' vaccine clinical trials."
Dr. Sliman received his M.D. from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, a Master of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University, and a B.S. in molecular and cell biology from Pennsylvania State University. He completed his internship at the National Naval Medical Center and his residency in Preventative Medicine at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Sliman is Board Certified in Public Health and General Preventive Medicine, and he is also certified in Clinical Tropical Medicine and Travelers' Health by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.
A native of western Pennsylvania, Dr. Sliman lives in Kensington, Maryland, with his family. He has been active in the community, including serving on the boards of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, and the Trinity School of Frederick.
About Emmes
We collaborate with our clients to produce valued, trusted scientific research. Our team members at Emmes are passionate about making a difference in the quality of human health, and we have supported more than a thousand studies across a diverse range of diseases since our formation in 1977. Our research is contributing to a healthier world. For more information, visit the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.