WAUKESHA, Wis., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empathia, a workforce solution provider, will once again provide its LifeMatters Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to the state of Minnesota employees. The state had previously contracted Empathia's EAP services for more than 10 years before exploring other provider options. Citing Empathia's high level of service and expertise with special employee populations, the state reestablished and expanded its EAP service contract with Empathia.
Among the specialized services that Empathia offers, state administrators sought culturally sensitive counseling for employees of different backgrounds and identities, dedicated services for first responders and expanded work/life services for employee concerns like child and elder care and legal assistance. With this new contract, Empathia will provide these services for all eligible state employees. The partnership makes vital support more accessible for workers facing challenges and stressors.
"We are thrilled to welcome back the state of Minnesota and to once again serve its employees with LifeMatters, our industry-leading employee assistance program," said Carol Wilson, Empathia's president and CEO. "This long-standing relationship has been built through mutual respect and an acute understanding of how to serve the state's unique needs. By working together again, we will be able to provide life-changing EAP services to state employees from a variety of backgrounds and workforce populations, including first responders and other civil servants."
