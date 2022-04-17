With the INTELITY platform, the Mammoth Lakes hotel will elevate experiences for explorers
LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, provider of hospitality's broadest guest experience and staff management platform, announced today a new partnership with Empeiria High Sierra Hotel in Mammoth Lakes. The destination hotel for outdoor adventurers will implement the INTELITY guest-facing suite of tools, including a branded mobile app, mobile check-in, mobile key, and guest messaging.
Powered by INTELITY's cloud-based platform, Empeiria's branded mobile app is set to deliver a more convenient and digital guest experience for the modern adventure seeker. Using the app, guests will be able to check-in pre-arrival from anywhere on their mobile devices. Throughout their stay, guests can use their smartphones as a digital key to access their rooms, make service requests, obtain information about hotel amenities and local attractions, and easily communicate with Empeiria's guest-facing staff.
"The Empeiria High Sierra Hotel is focused on crafting unforgettable personalized vacation experiences for our guests, centered around the High Sierra region and its many natural wonders," said Brent Cooley, General Manager at Empeiria High Sierra Hotel. "By implementing the INTELITY platform, guests can spend less time at the front desk checking in and more time enjoying the year-round outdoor activities."
Located amidst the Sierra Mountains and in close proximity to Yosemite National Park, the Empeiria High Sierra Hotel is focused on enabling their guests to create a one-of-a-kind experience, exploring the many outdoor activities in the region. The newly renovated property offers on-site amenities such as an indoor pool and hot tub, as well as comfortable and thoughtfully designed guest rooms. Whether exploring the nearby hiking trails, skiing Mammoth Mountain, or enjoying the rejuvenating natural surroundings, Empeiria High Sierra Hotel's mobile app will enable guests to create their ideal outdoor adventure.
"INTELITY is thrilled to partner with Empeiria High Sierra Hotel, the destination property in Mammoth Lakes well known for delivering a quality guest experience in the beautiful High Sierra," said Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. "With the INTELITY platform, every part of the guest journey will be connected through the hotel's branded app, providing Empeiria's guests with a more seamless, convenient, and memorable stay."
For more information on the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit intelity.com/demo. To learn more about Empeiria High Sierra Hotel, please visit empeiriahighsierrahotel.com.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY has won numerous awards including becoming the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" of the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide. The INTELITY platform is used at boutique hotels, casino-resorts, luxury residences, global hotel brands, and more in over 60 countries across 6 continents. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About Empeiria High Sierra Hotel
The Empeiria High Sierra Hotel is focused on providing guests with local knowledge and guidance, helping them craft a trip centered around experiencing the Mammoth Lakes area and its natural wonders. The hotel offers guests with comfortable rooms and excellent breakfasts to get them ready to experience the grounding and rejuvenating effects that the surrounding mountains and lakes provide. For more information, please visit empeiriahighsierrahotel.com.
