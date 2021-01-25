DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH) is excited to announce its new relationship with Sierra-Cedar. On January 1, 2021, Sierra-Cedar launched Employer Direct Healthcare's SurgeryPlus™ benefit, a supplemental benefit providing surgical concierge services with a focus on high-quality care, substantially lower costs, and a better member experience.
The over 600 members participating in Sierra-Cedar's health plans will have access to the SurgeryPlus™ benefit full-service health care concierge for over 1,400 non-emergent procedures, where they will be paired with their own dedicated Care Advocate. Their Care Advocate will assist them with everything from finding the best physician for their specific needs to scheduling their appointments and handling all logistics, helping to remove the stress and confusion often associated with planning for medical care.
As an added benefit, when participants elect to use a participating provider through the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, Sierra-Cedar will offer the following benefits:
- PPO plans: Waive all coinsurance and deductible obligation
- HDHP Plans: Waive coinsurance with a reduced deductible
John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare commented, "Sierra-Cedar has chosen SurgeryPlus to reduce the cost of health care for its members. By offering an end-to-end surgical concierge service for elective procedures, Employer Direct Healthcare assists and guides members and their dependents through the complex health care system, all while providing access to top-quality surgical care, resulting in a better member experience and savings for Sierra-Cedar members."
About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus™
Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing satisfying outcomes for members.
