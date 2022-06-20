Mission to reduce the energy footprint of the digital economy built on completely new approach to power management
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empower Semiconductor, Inc. the world leader in integrated voltage regulators (IVRs) and silicon capacitors has announced that it will be participating in the forthcoming PowerUP EXPO 2022 virtual conference and exhibition on June 28th – June 30th.
The PowerUP Expo 2022 works in the same way as a live exhibition and conference with fair grounds, an exhibition hall, and a conference area. The virtual Empower booth will showcase their high-performance power management IVRs that are designed to provide efficiency, size, and cost benefits to energy-hungry, data-intensive, electronics applications by replacing the traditional power management integrated circuits (PMICs) with a single tiny IC.
Visitors to Empower's virtual booth will also be able to find out about E-CAP™, the world's thinnest, most compact, and most flexible capacitor solution that provides a compact, high-performance, configurable silicon-based alternative to multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). E-CAP devices offer a capacitance density that is over five times that of leading MLCCs with improved equivalent series inductance (ESL) and equivalent series resistance (ESR) characteristics that dramatically reduce parasitics.
As well as Empower's virtual booth, Trey Roessig, the company's CTO and SVP of Engineering will be hosting a technical presentation explaining how Empower is "Minimizing the Energy Footprint of the Digital Economy with High Bandwidth IVRs". This presentation will illustrate novel, fully integrated power management solutions that both increase performance and reduce system power consumption. Trey's presentation will take place on June 30th at 15:30pm CEST (9:30am EDT).
"With its focus on power electronics for critical applications and an emphasis on the importance of reducing carbon footprint to meet climate change demands, PowerUp fits our values perfectly and we are proud to sponsor and highlight this important event," says Trey. "Our IVR and E-CAP innovations will play an important role in minimizing the energy footprint of the digital economy and we look forward to showcasing technology that enables PoL regulation solutions that previously seemed impossible."
"The world's industries are becoming increasingly dependent on power electronics technologies to improve solution efficiency. It is revolutionizing the world's energy systems with the goal of being greener," said Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, Editor-in-Chief of Power Electronics News. "PowerUP wishes to provide an opportunity to share the most updated developments and upcoming challenges in several markets where efficiency is the watchword. Major leaders in the power electronics industry will gather to present ideas, new solutions in low power and wide bandgap technologies, roadmaps, and future breakthroughs."
More details about PowerUP EXPO 2022 can be found at: https://www.powerup-expo.com/
About Empower Semiconductor
The exponential increase in the amount of data being communicated and processed around the globe is driving the energy consumption of data centers and communications networks to 17% of total electricity demand worldwide by 2030(1), dramatically increasing pollution, carbon emissions and cost. Empower Semiconductor was founded with the mission to "minimize the energy footprint of the digital economy" by developing novel fully integrated power management solutions that both increase the performance and reduce the power consumption of energy-hungry, data-intensive applications.
Traditional power solutions require dozens of discrete components with big footprints, complex designs and deliver power inefficiently with poor response times and inaccuracies. Empower Semiconductor's patented IVR technology integrates dozens of components into a single IC increasing efficiency, shrinking footprints by 10x and delivering power with unprecedented simplicity, speed & accuracy and with zero discrete components. The Empower IVR™ technology solves the power density challenge to address a wide range of applications including mobile, wearables, 5G, AI, and data centers. In 2020 the capacitor technology platform was added to further address power density. E-CAP revolutionized the capacitor industry as the world's smallest, highest performing, and incredibly reliable capacitor for wearables, mobile, and SoC applications. The company is based in Silicon Valley, CA and is led by a team of highly experienced power experts and executives.
(1) Nature, "How to stop data centres from gobbling up the world's electricity," September 2018
