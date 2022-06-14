Industry veteran joins company during a period of rapid growth, expanding global client base, and launch of several new products
FRISCO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmpowerMX, the leading provider of cloud-based maintenance execution, planning, and optimization software solutions for airlines, MROs, and OEMs, has appointed aviation MRO veteran, Myles Nichols, as its Chief Operating Officer. Nichols joins EmpowerMX during a period of rapid growth, driven by the company's expanding global client base, and launch of several new products that provide data-driven visibility and insights, address the chronic shortage of skilled labor, improve fleet utilization, and digitize and automate mission-critical maintenance workflows.
Nichols brings over 25 years of aviation industry experience to EmpowerMX, and joins the company from MRO Holdings, one of the world's largest and most efficient MROs, where he also served as Chief Operating Officer. During his tenure at MRO Holdings, Myles led overall operations and cross-functional teams, and also oversaw the successful implementation of EmpowerMX's software at multiple MRO Holdings facilities. Prior to MRO Holdings, Nichols served as Managing Director of Training, MRO Operations, Inspection and Quality at American Airlines.
"I'm excited that Myles has joined EmpowerMX as our Chief Operating Officer," said Dinakara Nagalla, CEO of EmpowerMX. "He is a well-known and respected leader in the aviation industry, and has seen firsthand how EmpowerMX's cloud-based software reduces costs and enhances the efficiencies of aircraft maintenance.During the time when there is an industrywide desire to adapt EmpowerMX to automate maintenance function fueled by huge maintenance back log and labor shortage, Myles is uniquely qualified to oversee our new customer product implementations, customer support and success, and product support functions as the company enters a new phase of growth."
"I've had a front row seat implementing and using EmpowerMX to deliver significant revenue enhancements and productivity gains to some of the world's leading airlines and MROs," said Nichols. "I look forward to helping EmpowerMX deliver these benefits throughout the aviation ecosystem by scaling our operations, service delivery, and product capabilities, to support our customers' efforts and global expansion."
Myles will be replacing Jim Sturgis, who will be retiring and transitioning to a Senior Advisor role at EmpowerMX. The company thanks Jim for his many contributions during his years of service.
About EmpowerMX
