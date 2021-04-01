JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc., a global IT consultancy, today announced the appointment of Rob Kiesel to the Company's board of directors effective immediately.
Rob Kiesel brings extensive expertise in the private credit and corporate capital sectors with over 20 years of collective experience. He is an accomplished senior executive with successful track record of helping organizations with their private capital needs.
Currently, Mr. Kiesel is the co-founder, Chief Investment Officer and President of Pillar Insurance, LLC. Prior to forming Pillar, he served as CEO of Global Bankers Capital, LLC. He was also one of the founding partners at Fifth Street Capital, as well as a Principal at Orix USA.
"We are pleased to welcome Rob Kiesel to the Emtec Board," said Sunil Misra, CEO and President, Emtec. "Rob's deep experience in corporate governance and capital markets will be invaluable to Emtec as we execute on our strategic priorities to drive sustainable long-term growth."
"I am delighted to join the Emtec board at a time of significant organic growth," said Rob Kiesel. "I look forward to contributing my expertise to help Emtec achieve its vision of becoming an end-to-end Digital Transformation powerhouse."
Together with Greg Cowan and John Raveret who joined the board in July 2020, Mr. Kiesel will constitute the cadre of outside directors on Emtec's board which also includes Sunil Misra, CEO, and Dinesh Desai, as Executive Chairman.
About Emtec
Emtec is a global IT consultancy dedicated to helping world class organizations in the enterprise, education, and government markets drive transformation and growth by employing the latest enterprise technologies and innovative business processes. We empower our clients to accelerate innovation and deliver amazing client experiences to better compete and ultimately lead in their industry. Our "Client for Life" approach is built upon over 25 years of delivering rapid, meaningful, and lasting business value. Our offerings span the IT spectrum from Advisory, Applications (Enterprise, Custom, Mobile and Cloud) as well as Intelligent Automation, Analytic, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Services. Learn more by visiting Emtec and Emtec Digital.
