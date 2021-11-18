AUBURN, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following its successful Future of Laser Materials Processing digital event earlier this year, PI is hosting a tech-talk live streaming event on the topic of Enabling the Technologies for Semicon, with speakers from ASML, Zeiss, FormFactor, ACS Motion Control, and PI.
Semiconductor technology represents one of the most important industry sectors in the world paving the way for progress in many technological areas including, computing, data storage, signal processing, and opto-electronics. More advanced semiconductor components are the prerequisite for essential developments in 6G technology, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud and Edge Computing, or Electric and Autonomous Vehicles.
Join us in our "Enabling the Technologies for Semicon" digital event, where we bundle knowledge about market trends and technologies in order to meet the needs of industry and end customers - now and in future. You can expect exciting presentations from experts on applications, manufacturing requirements and solutions.
Let us inspire and excite you!
Agenda, Register for the Semiconductor Tech Talks»
