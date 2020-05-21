DAYTON, Ohio, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio, a joint venture between Premier Health and Encompass Health, formerly known as the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Dayton, has started serving patients in its new home located at 835 South Main Street in Dayton, across from the Miami Valley Hospital campus.
The freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital is now a joint venture of Premier Health, the largest comprehensive health system in southwest Ohio known for its award-winning medical care, and Encompass Health, the nation's leading provider of inpatient rehabilitation services.
The freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital includes 60 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym, an in-house pharmacy, courtyard, dialysis suite, three bariatric rooms, an isolation room, dining room and dayroom areas.
"We are excited to begin serving patients in our new hospital location, which is specifically designed with our patients' needs in mind," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals at Encompass Health. "Our partnership with Premier Health will continue to strengthen the exceptional, life-changing rehabilitation services being provided to our patients."
Complementing local acute care services, the hospital will care for patients overcoming debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It offers physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life.
"This project unites the strengths of both our organizations under one roof," said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. "As the region's only Level I trauma center, Miami Valley Hospital must maintain a significant number of inpatient rehabilitation beds to serve trauma patients and others from across the region. This joint venture will help us serve that community need while delivering great value and care for our patients."
About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 134 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.
About Premier Health
Based in Dayton, Ohio, Premier Health has a mission to improve the health of the communities it serves. The health system operates five hospitals: Miami Valley Hospital with an additional site at Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital North; Atrium Medical Center; and Upper Valley Medical Center. In addition, the health system offers a large primary and specialty care network, along with home health services. The health system is the second largest employer in the region and is the largest health-care system in Southwest Ohio.
