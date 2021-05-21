AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Encore Real Estate announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Encore Real Estate, a relationship-driven firm that provides unparalleled services beyond the transaction, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Encore Real Estate was founded by Lori Goto, a longtime Texas resident and one of Austin's decorated top agents. Since 2006, Goto has served as a trusted partner to hundreds of residential buyers and sellers in rapidly growing Greater Austin. She has completed more than 400 transactions cumulatively valued at over $130 million. Goto's expertise has consistently earned her numerous awards and accolades, including being named a Platinum Top 50 Realtor®, recognized as a multiyear Texas Monthly Five-Star Professional, and being featured on HGTV's "My First Place."
Encore Real Estate helps investors, homebuyers, and sellers at all life stages, whether it is their first home or another investment property. The firm offers genuine collaboration and partnership through the ups and downs of the buying and selling journey. In Austin's ever-changing real estate landscape, Encore keeps a constant pulse on the local and national markets to deliver the most up-to-date and accurate advice to its clients.
Partnering with Side will ensure Encore Real Estate remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Encore Real Estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"Side offers us a true partnership with best-in-class technology, strategic business branding, and tactical advice for the long haul," said Goto. "It will differentiate us in Austin's competitive market and enable us to extend our unique services beyond the transaction. Most importantly, Side's support will empower us to further invest our energy and diligence into every element of the client experience — not the backend of our business."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Encore Real Estate
Encore Real Estate brings harmony and collaboration to every relationship it builds. Founded by longtime Austin resident and decorated top agent Lori Goto, Encore Real Estate invests its energy and diligence into every aspect of the homebuying and selling experience. The firm maintains a constant pulse on the local and national real estate market to deliver the most up-to-date and accurate advice to its clients. For more information, visit http://www.gotoencore.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side