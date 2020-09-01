Fourdesire_Plant_Nanny.jpg

Self-care Awareness month is around the corner. It is a time to remind us that taking care of ourselves, first and foremost, is essential. Self-care is often neglected in our everyday lives, as the same as hydration. Self-Care Awareness Month is an excellent way to keep that top of mind, and Plant Nanny² can remind people of the benefits of water intake in a fun and eco-friendly way.

TAIPEI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Self-Care Awareness Month, app design studio Fourdesire is encouraging people to use their popular Plant Nanny² water tracking app to ensure they keep well-hydrated throughout the day. And through their partnership with Trees for the Future, with whom they've planted 20,000 trees, and social cohesion with Plant Nanny² ambassadors, they hope to spread this self-care message to an even greater worldwide audience.

Plant Nanny²  helps people boost their water intake and cultivate healthy habits in an engaging, stress-free way. Users receive customized water consumption goals and an adorable plant to care for, and every time they drink water, their plant is similarly watered – making a mundane task into something enjoyable and satisfying. 

"With everything that's going on in the world these days, many of us forget to take good care of ourselves," explained Wei-Fan Chen, producer of Plant Nanny². "But now, more than ever, is when we need to create healthy habits so we can remain strong and able to care for those around us. Self-Care Awareness Month is an excellent way to keep that top of mind, and Plant Nanny² can remind people of the benefits of water intake in a fun and eco-friendly way."

"I never realized how poorly I was doing taking care of myself until I felt like I had a little friend to take care of," added Ava, one of the many Plant Nanny² ambassadors that engage regularly on Fourdesire's social media platforms. "Because of the changes Plant Nanny²  has helped me to make in my habits, I'm healthier, I'm happier, I'm more active, I've lost weight—and I have a beautiful little garden!"

For more information on Plant Nanny, visit https://plantnanny.app/. To find out about Plant Nanny² events, check out their Instagram page (@plantnanny_us).

