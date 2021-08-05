DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Our second-quarter 2021 results reflect strong sequential growth in our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment driven by XIAFLEX®, and better than expected performance of our Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segments," said Blaise Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Endo. "Moving forward, we remain committed to further advancing our strategic priorities by delivering on our business transformation initiatives and investing in the on-going launch of QWO®, the growth of XIAFLEX® and the progression of our product pipeline."

SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,







Six Months Ended June 30,







2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

Total Revenues, Net

$

713,830





$

687,588





4

%



$

1,431,749





$

1,507,993





(5)

%

Reported (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

$

(10,184)





$

17,610





NM



$

36,875





$

175,191





(79)

%

Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares

233,331





233,681





%



237,043





233,348





2

%

Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations

$

(0.04)





$

0.08





NM



$

0.16





$

0.75





(79)

%

Reported Net (Loss) Income

$

(15,500)





$

10,558





NM



$

26,024





$

140,488





(81)

%

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (2)

$

152,121





$

151,700





%



$

327,038





$

372,100





(12)

%

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (1)(2)

235,416





233,681





1

%



237,043





233,348





2

%

Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations (2)

$

0.65





$

0.65





%



$

1.38





$

1.59





(13)

%

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

342,700





$

336,481





2

%



$

707,415





$

757,607





(7)

%

__________

(1)

Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

(2)

The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations," "Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares," "Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations" and "Adjusted EBITDA." Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $714 million in second-quarter 2021, an increase of 4% compared to $688 million during the same period in 2020. This result was primarily attributable to increased revenues from the Specialty Products portfolio of our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, partially offset by decreased revenues from our Generic Pharmaceuticals and Sterile Injectables segments.

Reported loss from continuing operations in second-quarter 2021 was $10 million compared to reported income from continuing operations of $18 million during the same period in 2020. This result was attributable to higher litigation-related costs which were partially offset by increased revenues and favorable product mix changes. Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2021 was $0.04 compared to reported diluted net income per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2020 of $0.08.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in second-quarter 2021 was $152 million equal to second-quarter 2020. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2021 was $0.65 equal to second-quarter 2020.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2021 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $228 million, an increase of 76% compared to $130 million during second-quarter 2020.

Specialty Products revenues increased to $167 million in second-quarter 2021 compared to $69 million in second-quarter 2020. XIAFLEX® revenues increased to $111 million compared to $34 million in second-quarter 2020 primarily driven by demand growth due to increased physician office activity and patient office visits coupled with commercial execution. Established Products revenues were essentially flat at $61 million in the second-quarter 2021 and the second-quarter 2020.

STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2021 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $295 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $319 million during second-quarter 2020. This was primarily driven by a decrease in VASOSTRICT® revenues due to anticipated lower volumes as COVID-19 related hospitalizations decreased.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2021 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $167 million, a decrease of 23% compared to $216 million during second-quarter 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to continued competitive pressures on certain products, partially offset by the January 2021 launch of lubiprostone capsules, the first authorized generic of Mallinckrodt's Amitiza®.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

Second-quarter 2021 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues increased 4% to $24 million compared to $23 million during second-quarter 2020.

2021 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Endo is updating its financial guidance for the full-year ending December 31, 2021 by narrowing the expected ranges regarding revenues, adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA. The guidance below contemplates a range of potential outcomes that reflect uncertainties in certain key assumptions including, among other things, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from Endo's expectations, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."



Full-Year 2021



Prior



Current

Total Revenues, Net

$2.65B - $2.79B



$2.73B - $2.79B

Adjusted EBITDA

$1.18B - $1.28B



$1.23B - $1.28B

Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations

$1.95 - $2.30



$2.15 - $2.30

Assumptions:







Adjusted Gross Margin

~70.0% - 71.0%



~70.0% - 71.0%

Adjusted Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net

~28.5% - 29.0%



~28.5%

Adjusted Interest Expense

~$560M



~$560M

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

~11.0% - 12.0%



~11.0% - 12.0%

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares

~239M



~239M

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash; $8.3 billion of debt; and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.0.

Second-quarter 2021 net cash provided by operating activities was $155 million compared to $304 million during the second-quarter 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in cash flow from the change in net working capital.

Additionally, the Company recently entered into definitive agreements to sell the Company's manufacturing site in Chestnut Ridge, New York, as well as an undisclosed number of U.S. product regulatory approvals and related product inventory to subsidiaries of Strides Pharma Science Limited for approximately $24 million in cash, as well as certain other non-cash considerations. The exit of this site was included in a series of business transformation initiatives that the Company announced in late 2020, including further optimizing of the Company's generic retail business cost structure. The sale is expected to close in the second-half of 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Endo will conduct a conference call with financial analysts to discuss this press release tomorrow, August 6, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 9749734. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from August 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on August 16, 2021 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 9749734.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,



Percent

Growth



Six Months Ended June 30,



Percent

Growth



2021



2020





2021



2020



Branded Pharmaceuticals:























Specialty Products:























XIAFLEX®

$

111,487





$

33,783





NM



$

206,757





$

122,855





68

%

SUPPRELIN® LA

27,568





15,395





79

%



55,596





35,115





58

%

Other Specialty (1)

28,036





19,566





43

%



48,068





45,071





7

%

Total Specialty Products

$

167,091





$

68,744





NM



$

310,421





$

203,041





53

%

Established Products:























PERCOCET®

$

26,156





$

27,578





(5)

%



$

51,781





$

55,281





(6)

%

TESTOPEL®

9,439





617





NM



20,628





8,809





NM

Other Established (2)

25,354





32,582





(22)

%



51,845





66,463





(22)

%

Total Established Products

$

60,949





$

60,777





%



$

124,254





$

130,553





(5)

%

Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3)

$

228,040





$

129,521





76

%



$

434,675





$

333,594





30

%

Sterile Injectables:























VASOSTRICT®

$

197,121





$

214,214





(8)

%



$

421,067





$

417,118





1

%

ADRENALIN®

29,977





33,161





(10)

%



59,414





89,673





(34)

%

Other Sterile Injectables (4)

67,502





71,839





(6)

%



122,864





148,813





(17)

%

Total Sterile Injectables (3)

$

294,600





$

319,214





(8)

%



$

603,345





$

655,604





(8)

%

Total Generic Pharmaceuticals

$

167,272





$

215,879





(23)

%



$

348,145





$

467,162





(25)

%

Total International Pharmaceuticals

$

23,918





$

22,974





4

%



$

45,584





$

51,633





(12)

%

Total revenues, net

$

713,830





$

687,588





4

%



$

1,431,749





$

1,507,993





(5)

%

__________

(1)

Products included within Other Specialty include NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray, AVEED® and QWO®.

(2)

Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX® and LIDODERM®.

(3)

Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or six months ended June 30, 2021 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2021 or 2020.

(4)

Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ertapenem for injection, APLISOL® and others.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

TOTAL REVENUES, NET

$

713,830





$

687,588





$

1,431,749





$

1,507,993



COSTS AND EXPENSES:















Cost of revenues

318,480





336,096





623,773





724,895



Selling, general and administrative

177,619





173,258





364,793





340,026



Research and development

34,669





30,495





64,408





62,110



Litigation-related and other contingencies, net

35,195





(8,572)





35,832





(25,748)



Asset impairment charges

4,929









8,238





97,785



Acquisition-related and integration items, net

97





6,045





(4,925)





18,507



Interest expense, net

141,553





129,164





275,894





262,041



Loss on extinguishment of debt









13,753







Other expense (income), net

372





(4,150)





1,284





(18,124)



INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$

916





$

25,252





$

48,699





$

46,501



INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

11,100





7,642





11,824





(128,690)



(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$

(10,184)





$

17,610





$

36,875





$

175,191



DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX

(5,316)





(7,052)





(10,851)





(34,703)



NET (LOSS) INCOME

$

(15,500)





$

10,558





$

26,024





$

140,488



NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—BASIC:















Continuing operations

$

(0.04)





$

0.08





$

0.16





$

0.77



Discontinued operations

(0.03)





(0.03)





(0.05)





(0.16)



Basic

$

(0.07)





$

0.05





$

0.11





$

0.61



NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—DILUTED:















Continuing operations

$

(0.04)





$

0.08





$

0.16





$

0.75



Discontinued operations

(0.03)





(0.03)





(0.05)





(0.15)



Diluted

$

(0.07)





$

0.05





$

0.11





$

0.60



WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:















Basic

233,331





229,716





231,941





228,457



Diluted

233,331





233,681





237,043





233,348



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands):



June 30, 2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,545,172





$

1,213,437



Restricted cash and cash equivalents

128,558





171,563



Accounts receivable

458,138





511,262



Inventories, net

338,456





352,260



Other current assets

99,005





164,736



Total current assets

$

2,569,329





$

2,413,258



TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

6,636,928





6,851,379



TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,206,257





$

9,264,637



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals

$

1,174,178





$

1,208,061



Other current liabilities

235,034





45,763



Total current liabilities

$

1,409,212





$

1,253,824



LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET

8,052,815





8,280,578



OTHER LIABILITIES

361,272





378,174



SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(617,042)





(647,939)



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

9,206,257





$

9,264,637



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net income

$

26,024





$

140,488



Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

237,703





264,198



Asset impairment charges

8,238





97,785



Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds

126,851





(135,583)



Net cash provided by operating activities

$

398,816





$

366,888



INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest

$

(41,345)





$

(36,305)



Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net

1,343





6,017



Other

(5,048)





(1,125)



Net cash used in investing activities

$

(45,050)





$

(31,413)



FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Payments on borrowings, net

$

(43,166)





$

(66,685)



Other

(22,581)





(9,046)



Net cash used in financing activities

$

(65,747)





$

(75,731)



Effect of foreign exchange rate

711





(915)



NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS

$

288,730





$

258,829



CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,385,000





1,720,388



CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

1,673,730





$

1,979,217



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net (loss) income (GAAP)

$

(15,500)





$

10,558





$

26,024





$

140,488



Income tax expense (benefit)

11,100





7,642





11,824





(128,690)



Interest expense, net

141,553





129,164





275,894





262,041



Depreciation and amortization (14)

110,145





120,855





221,724





255,813



EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

247,298





$

268,219





$

535,466





$

529,652



















Upfront and milestone-related payments (2)

5,125





444





5,681





2,194



Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3)

15,083





9,444





38,803





32,664



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4)

35,195





(8,572)





35,832





(25,748)



Certain legal costs (5)

24,843





18,005





44,119





33,541



Asset impairment charges (6)

4,929









8,238





97,785



Acquisition-related and integration costs (7)

(20)









411







Fair value of contingent consideration (8)

117





6,045





(5,336)





18,507



Loss on extinguishment of debt (9)









13,753







Share-based compensation (14)

4,444





9,222





14,437





21,677



Other expense (income), net (15)

372





(4,150)





1,284





(18,124)



Other (10)

(2)





30,772





3,876





30,756



Discontinued operations, net of tax (12)

5,316





7,052





10,851





34,703



Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

342,700





$

336,481





$

707,415





$

757,607



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

(Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP)

$

(10,184)





$

17,610





$

36,875





$

175,191



Non-GAAP adjustments:















Amortization of intangible assets (1)

94,070





104,498





189,200





221,735



Upfront and milestone-related payments (2)

5,125





444





5,681





2,194



Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3)

15,083





9,444





38,803





32,664



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4)

35,195





(8,572)





35,832





(25,748)



Certain legal costs (5)

24,843





18,005





44,119





33,541



Asset impairment charges (6)

4,929









8,238





97,785



Acquisition-related and integration costs (7)

(20)









411







Fair value of contingent consideration (8)

117





6,045





(5,336)





18,507



Loss on extinguishment of debt (9)









13,753







Other (10)

1,355





29,755





6,381





15,335



Tax adjustments (11)

(18,392)





(25,529)





(46,919)





(199,104)



Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$

152,121





$

151,700





$

327,038





$

372,100



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Total

revenues,

net



Cost of

revenues



Gross

margin



Gross

margin

%



Total

operating

expenses



Operating

expense to

revenue %



Operating

income

from

continuing

operations



Operating

margin %



Other non-

operating

expense,

net



Income from

continuing

operations

before

income

tax



Income

tax

expense



Effective

tax rate



(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations



Discontinued

operations,

net of tax



Net (loss)

income



Diluted net

(loss) income

per share

from

continuing

operations

(13)

Reported (GAAP)

$   713,830



$     318,480



$   395,350



55.4 %



$     252,509



35.4 %



$   142,841



20.0 %



$ 141,925



$            916



$   11,100



1,211.8 %



$   (10,184)



$         (5,316)



$     (15,500)



$          (0.04)

Items impacting comparability:































































Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-



(94,070)



94,070







-







94,070







-



94,070



-







94,070



-



94,070





Upfront and milestone-related payments (2)

-



(125)



125







(5,000)







5,125







-



5,125



-







5,125



-



5,125





Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3)

-



(4,970)



4,970







(10,113)







15,083







-



15,083



-







15,083



-



15,083





Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4)

-



-



-







(35,195)







35,195







-



35,195



-







35,195



-



35,195





Certain legal costs (5)

-



-



-







(24,843)







24,843







-



24,843



-







24,843



-



24,843





Asset impairment charges (6)

-



-



-







(4,929)







4,929







-



4,929



-







4,929



-



4,929





Acquisition-related and integration costs (7)

-



-



-







20







(20)







-



(20)



-







(20)



-



(20)





Fair value of contingent consideration (8)

-



-



-







(117)







117







-



117



-







117



-



117





Other (10)

-



-



-







-







-







(1,355)



1,355



-







1,355



-



1,355





Tax adjustments (11)

-



-



-







-







-







-



-



18,392







(18,392)



-



(18,392)





Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (12)

-



-



-







-







-







-



-



-







-



5,316



5,316





After considering items (non-GAAP)

$   713,830



$     219,315



$   494,515



69.3 %



$     172,332



24.1 %



$   322,183



45.1 %



$ 140,570



$     181,613



$   29,492



16.2 %



$   152,121



$                  -



$     152,121



$            0.65

 



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Total

revenues,

net



Cost of

revenues



Gross

margin



Gross

margin

%



Total

operating

expenses



Operating

expense to

revenue %



Operating

income from

continuing

operations



Operating

margin %



Other non-

operating

expense,

net



Income from

continuing

operations

before

income tax



Income

tax

expense



Effective

tax rate



Income

from

continuing

operations



Discontinued

operations,

net of tax



Net

income



Diluted net

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(13)

Reported (GAAP)

$   687,588



$     336,096



$   351,492



51.1 %



$     201,226



29.3 %



$   150,266



21.9 %



$ 125,014



$       25,252



$     7,642



30.3 %



$     17,610



$         (7,052)



$       10,558



$            0.08

Items impacting comparability:































































Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-



(104,498)



104,498







-







104,498







-



104,498



-







104,498



-



104,498





Upfront and milestone-related payments (2)

-



(125)



125







(319)







444







-



444



-







444



-



444





Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3)

-



(904)



904







(8,540)







9,444







-



9,444



-







9,444



-



9,444





Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4)

-



-



-







8,572







(8,572)







-



(8,572)



-







(8,572)



-



(8,572)





Certain legal costs (5)

-



-



-







(18,005)







18,005







-



18,005



-







18,005



-



18,005





Fair value of contingent consideration (8)

-



-



-







(6,045)







6,045







-



6,045



-







6,045



-



6,045





Other (10)

-



-



-







(30,749)







30,749







994



29,755



-







29,755



-



29,755





Tax adjustments (11)

-



-



-







-







-







-



-



25,529







(25,529)



-



(25,529)





Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (12)

-



-



-







-







-







-



-



-







-



7,052



7,052





After considering items (non-GAAP)

$   687,588



$     230,569



$   457,019



66.5 %



$     146,140



21.3 %



$   310,879



45.2 %



$ 126,008



$     184,871



$   33,171



17.9 %



$   151,700



$                  -



$     151,700



$            0.65

 



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Total

revenues,

net



Cost of

revenues



Gross

margin



Gross

margin

%



Total

operating

expenses



Operating

expense to

revenue %



Operating

income

from

continuing

operations



Operating

margin %



Other non-

operating

expense,

net



Income from

continuing

operations

before

income tax



Income

tax

expense



Effective

tax rate



Income

from

continuing

operations



Discontinued

operations,

net of tax



Net

income



Diluted net

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(13)

Reported (GAAP)

$1,431,749



$     623,773



$   807,976



56.4 %



$     468,346



32.7 %



$   339,630



23.7 %



$ 290,931



$       48,699



$   11,824



24.3 %



$     36,875



$       (10,851)



$       26,024



$            0.16

Items impacting comparability:































































Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-



(189,200)



189,200







-







189,200







-



189,200



-







189,200



-



189,200





Upfront and milestone-related payments (2)

-



(651)



651







(5,030)







5,681







-



5,681



-







5,681



-



5,681





Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3)

-



(20,266)



20,266







(18,537)







38,803







-



38,803



-







38,803



-



38,803





Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4)

-



-



-







(35,832)







35,832







-



35,832



-







35,832



-



35,832





Certain legal costs (5)

-



-



-







(44,119)







44,119







-



44,119



-







44,119



-



44,119





Asset impairment charges (6)

-



-



-







(8,238)







8,238







-



8,238



-







8,238



-



8,238





Acquisition-related and integration costs (7)

-



-



-







(411)







411







-



411



-







411



-



411





Fair value of contingent consideration (8)

-



-



-







5,336







(5,336)







-



(5,336)



-







(5,336)



-



(5,336)





Loss on extinguishment of debt (9)

-



-



-







-







-







(13,753)



13,753



-







13,753



-



13,753





Other (10)

-



-



-







(3,879)







3,879







(2,502)



6,381



-







6,381



-



6,381





Tax adjustments (11)

-



-



-







-







-







-



-



46,919







(46,919)



-



(46,919)





Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (12)

-



-



-







-







-







-



-



-







-



10,851



10,851





After considering items (non-GAAP)

$1,431,749



$     413,656



$1,018,093



71.1 %



$     357,636



25.0 %



$   660,457



46.1 %



$ 274,676



$     385,781



$   58,743



15.2 %



$   327,038



$                  -



$     327,038



$            1.38

 



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



Total

revenues,

net



Cost of

revenues



Gross

margin



Gross

margin

%



Total

operating

expenses



Operating

expense to

revenue %



Operating

income

from

continuing

operations



Operating

margin %



Other non-

operating

expense,

net



Income from

continuing

operations

before

income tax



Income

tax

(benefit)

expense



Effective

tax rate



Income

from

continuing

operations



Discontinued

operations,

net of tax



Net

income



Diluted net

income per

share from

continuing

operations

(13)

Reported (GAAP)

$1,507,993



$     724,895



$   783,098



51.9 %



$     492,680



32.7 %



$   290,418



19.3 %



$ 243,917



$       46,501



$(128,690)



(276.7)%



$   175,191



$       (34,703)



$     140,488



$            0.75

Items impacting comparability:































































Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-



(221,735)



221,735







-







221,735







-



221,735



-







221,735



-



221,735





Upfront and milestone-related payments (2)

-



(667)



667







(1,527)







2,194







-



2,194



-







2,194



-



2,194





Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions (3)

-



(7,142)



7,142







(25,522)







32,664







-



32,664



-







32,664



-



32,664





Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (4)

-



-



-







25,748







(25,748)







-



(25,748)



-







(25,748)



-



(25,748)





Certain legal costs (5)

-



-



-







(33,541)







33,541







-



33,541



-







33,541



-



33,541





Asset impairment charges (6)

-



-



-







(97,785)







97,785







-



97,785



-







97,785



-



97,785





Fair value of contingent consideration (8)

-



-



-







(18,507)







18,507







-



18,507



-







18,507



-



18,507





Other (10)

-



-



-







(30,749)







30,749







15,414



15,335



-







15,335



-



15,335





Tax adjustments (11)

-



-



-







-







-







-



-



199,104







(199,104)



-



(199,104)





Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (12)

-



-



-







-







-







-



-



-







-



34,703



34,703





After considering items (non-GAAP)

$1,507,993



$     495,351



$1,012,642



67.2 %



$     310,797



20.6 %



$   701,845



46.5 %



$ 259,331



$     442,514



$   70,414



15.9 %



$   372,100



$                  -



$     372,100



$            1.59

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are as follows:

(1)

To exclude amortization expense related to intangible assets.





(2)

Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Cost of revenues



Operating

expenses



Cost of revenues



Operating

expenses

Sales-based

$

125





$





$

125





$



Development-based





5,000









319



Total

$

125





$

5,000





$

125





$

319





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Cost of revenues



Operating

expenses



Cost of revenues



Operating

expenses

Sales-based

$

651





$





$

667





$



Development-based





5,030









1,527



Total

$

651





$

5,030





$

667





$

1,527







(3)

Adjustments for continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Cost of revenues



Operating

expenses



Cost of revenues



Operating

expenses

Continuity and separation benefits

$

(2,913)





$

4,485





$

515





$

3,606



Accelerated depreciation charges

7,140





1,932





1,347





408



Other

743





3,696





(958)





4,526



Total

$

4,970





$

10,113





$

904





$

8,540





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Cost of revenues



Operating

expenses



Cost of revenues



Operating

expenses

Continuity and separation benefits

$

2,279





$

7,837





$

1,142





$

16,775



Accelerated depreciation charges

12,194





3,785





6,026





2,359



Other

5,793





6,915





(26)





6,388



Total

$

20,266





$

18,537





$

7,142





$

25,522





Included within the Continuity and separation benefits line are costs associated with certain continuity and transitional compensation arrangements for certain senior management of the Company. Additionally, amounts include adjustments related to previously announced restructurings and other strategic initiatives to further optimize Endo's operations.



(4)

To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges and certain settlement proceeds related to suits filed by subsidiaries.





(5)

To exclude opioid-related legal expenses.





(6)

Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Goodwill impairment charges

$





$





$





$

32,786



Other intangible asset impairment charges

4,929









7,811





63,751



Property, plant and equipment impairment charges









427





1,248



Total

$

4,929





$





$

8,238





$

97,785







(7)

To exclude integration costs.





(8)

To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of incurring, and extent to which the Company could incur, related contingent obligations.





(9)

To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with the Company's March 2021 refinancing transactions.





(10)

The Other rows included in each of the above reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (except for the reconciliations of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)) include the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Operating

expenses



Other non-

operating

expenses



Operating

expenses



Other non-

operating

expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments

$





$

1,355





$





$

3,005



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other assets













(3,999)



Debt modification costs









30,749







Total

$





$

1,355





$

30,749





$

(994)





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



Operating

expenses



Other non-

operating

expenses



Operating

expenses



Other non-

operating

expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments

$





$

2,502





$





$

(4,089)



Gain on sale of business and other assets













(11,325)



Debt modification costs

3,879









30,749







Total

$

3,879





$

2,502





$

30,749





$

(15,414)





The Other row included in the reconciliations of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) primarily relates to the items enumerated in the foregoing "Operating expenses" columns.



(11)

Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.





(12)

To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.





(13)

Calculated as income or loss from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

GAAP

233,331





233,681





237,043





233,348



Non-GAAP Adjusted

235,416





233,681





237,043





233,348







(14)

Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions.





(15)

To exclude Other expense (income), net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's Net income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) and the calculation of the Company's Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):



Twelve Months

Ended June 30,

2021

Net income (GAAP)

$

69,480



Income tax benefit

(133,468)



Interest expense, net

546,792



Depreciation and amortization (14)

462,260



EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

945,064







Upfront and milestone-related payments

$

38,562



Continuity and separation benefits and other cost reductions

132,421



Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net

42,531



Certain legal costs

78,397



Asset impairment charges

30,797



Acquisition-related and integration costs

607



Fair value of contingent consideration

(7,490)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

13,753



Share-based compensation (14)

28,927



Other income, net

(1,702)



Other

4,215



Discontinued operations, net of tax

39,668



Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

1,345,750







Calculation of Net Debt:



Debt

$

8,275,957



Cash (excluding Restricted Cash)

1,545,172



Net Debt (non-GAAP)

$

6,730,785







Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:



Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

5.0



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted net income per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.

See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.

About Endo International plc

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Coleman, as well as other statements regarding product development, product launches, product investments, product pipeline, product demand, market potential, advancement of strategic priorities, transformation initiatives, corporate strategy and optimization efforts, together with Endo's net income per share from continuing operations amounts, product net sales, revenue forecasts and other financial guidance for full-year 2021 or any other future period, the impact of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic and any other statements that refer to Endo's expected, estimated or anticipated future results. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because forecasts are inherently estimates that cannot be made with precision, Endo's performance at times differs materially from its estimates and targets, and Endo often does not know what the actual results will be until after the end of the applicable reporting period. Therefore, Endo will not report or comment on its progress during a current quarter except through public announcement. Any statement made by others with respect to progress during a current quarter cannot be attributed to Endo.

All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Endo's current analysis of existing trends and information and represent Endo's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Endo's businesses, including, among other things, the following: changing competitive, market and regulatory conditions; changes in legislation and regulatory developments; Endo's ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for its intellectual property rights; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; domestic and foreign health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; technological advances and patents obtained by competitors; the performance, including the approval, introduction, and consumer and physician acceptance of new products and the continuing acceptance of currently marketed products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; the timely and successful implementation of any strategic and/or optimization initiatives; the timing or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations or claims or actual or contingent liabilities, settlement discussions, negotiations or other adverse proceedings, including pending and future opioid-related matters, pending tax matters with the IRS and proceedings that involve or may involve key products such as VASOSTRICT®; the ability to satisfy judgments or settlements or pursue appeals including bonding requirements; the ability to maintain compliance with debt obligations; unfavorable publicity regarding the misuse of opioids; the uncertainty associated with the identification of and successful consummation and execution of external corporate development initiatives and strategic partnering transactions; Endo's ability to advance its strategic priorities and business transformation initiatives, develop its product pipeline and successfully launch QWO® and other products; and Endo's ability to obtain and successfully manufacture, maintain and distribute a sufficient supply of products to meet market demand in a timely manner. In addition, U.S. and international economic conditions, including higher unemployment, political instability, financial hardship, consumer confidence and debt levels, taxation, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, international relations, capital and credit availability, the status of financial markets and institutions, fluctuations or devaluations in the value of sovereign government debt, the impact of and response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of continued economic volatility, can materially affect Endo's results. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required to do so by law.

Additional information concerning the above-referenced risk factors and other risk factors can be found in press releases issued by Endo, as well as Endo's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of Endo's press releases and additional information about Endo are available at www.endo.com or you can contact the Endo Investor Relations Department by calling 845-364-4833.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endo-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-updates-2021-financial-guidance-301349815.html

SOURCE Endo International plc

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.