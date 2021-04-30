SANTIAGO, Chile, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Américas (NYSE: ENIA), announced today that its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021.

Enel Américas is a company engaged in the electricity generation and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were US$ 26.9 billion and US$12.2 billion respectively, in 2020.

The document is available on Enel Américas' website at www.enelamericas.com in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of this Form 20-F will be available in the coming days, to shareholders free of charge upon request.

For further information, please contact us:

Rafael de la Haza

Jorge Velis

Head of Investor Relations

Investor Relations Manager

rafael.delahazacasarrubio@enel.com

Jorge.velis@enel.com





Nicolás Gracia

Javiera Rubio

Investor Relations Analyst

Investor Relations Analyst

nicolas.gracia@enel.com

Javiera.rubio@enel.com







Contact us at:

ir.enelamericas@enel.com

 

SOURCE Enel Américas

SOURCE Enel Américas

