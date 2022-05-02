SANTIAGO, Chile, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Américas (NYSE: ENIA), announced today that its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021.

Enel Américas is a company engaged in the electricity generation and distribution businesses in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Panamá. Our consolidated assets and operating revenues were US$ 35.0 billion and US$16.1 billion respectively, in 2021.

The document is available on Enel Américas' website at www.enelamericas.com in the Investor Relations Section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact us:

 

 

Rafael de la Haza

Head of Investor Relations

rafael.delahazacasarrubio@enel.com

 

 

 

Jorge Velis

Investor Relations Manager

Jorge.velis@enel.com

 

 

Nicolás Gracia

Investor Relations Analyst

nicolas.gracia@enel.com

 

Javiera Rubio

Investor Relations Analyst

Javiera.rubio@enel.com

 

 

Contact us at: 

ir.enelamericas@enel.com 

SOURCE Enel Américas

SOURCE Enel Américas

