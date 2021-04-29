SANTIAGO, Chile, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29th, 2021.

Enel Chile is a company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile Ltda., Enel Distribución Chile S.A., Enel Transmisión Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA, respectively. The Company is engaged in the decarbonization of its power plants through an incremental 2.4 GW of renewable projects by 2023, closing its remaining coal facility by May 2022, and the electrification of its final consumers.

The annual report is available on Enel Chile's website at www.enel.cl in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the  2020 Form 20–F will be available shortly for shareholders free of charge upon request.

For further information, please contact us:

Isabela Klemes

Head of Investor Relations

isabela.klemes@enel.com

 

Monica de Martino

Head of IR New York Office

monica.demartino@enel.com

 

Catalina González

Investor Relations

catalina.gonzalez@enel.com

 

Francisco Basauri

Investor Relations

francisco.basauri@enel.com 

 

Claudio Ortiz

Investor Relations

claudio.ortiz@enel.com

 

Pablo Contreras

Investor Relations

pablo.contreras@enel.com

 



 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enel-chile-announces-the-filing-of-the-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301280854.html

SOURCE Enel Chile

