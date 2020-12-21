Enel Green Power North America has begun operating a 199 MW expansion to the Cimarron Bend wind farm in Kansas, increasing the facility's total capacity to 599 MW as the largest operational renewable plant owned by the Enel Group. The company's 236.5 MW White Cloud wind farm has also begun operations in Missouri. With the two new facilities, Enel Green Power has brought a total of 865 MW of new renewable capacity online in the US and Canada in 2020