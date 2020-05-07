- Reported Net sales increased 5.5% to $587.0 million driven by organic growth of 2.7% and the impact of acquisitions(1) - Diluted net earnings from continuing operations per common share was $0.14 in the second fiscal quarter compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.97 in the prior year second quarter, and Adjusted Diluted net earnings from continuing operations per common share was $0.37 compared to $0.20 in the prior year second quarter(1) - Significantly increased financial flexibility through an add-on bond offering of $250 million and a credit agreement amendment delaying step-down of financial covenants, subsequent to the second fiscal quarter