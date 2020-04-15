Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter of 2020 and Withdraws its Outlook for the Fiscal Year 2020

-- Announced preliminary results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020 with organic revenue expected to be up 2.7 percent and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $120 to $125 million.¹ -- Withdrew its outlook for fiscal year 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 pandemic over the balance of the year. -- Provided an update on Energizer's COVID-19 response and stability of its global supply chain.