PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of the ongoing business education and support provided to its franchise members, Alliance Franchise Brands is hosting a virtual sales conference on Nov. 3-4, aptly themed "Make It Count."
A leading franchisor of marketing, print, sign and graphics brands, the company and its network of independently owned and operated locations have been making each day count by finding innovative ways to meet customers' needs during a period of unprecedented challenges.
"Our locations partnered with businesses, manufacturing facilities, schools and nonprofit organizations to communicate new policies and procedures through signage, graphics and direct mail while also being a source for essential PPE and acrylics that helped many to operate safely through some tough months," said Vice President of Business Development Jessica Eng. "This sales conference allows our franchise members and their sales professionals to redirect some of their energies and focus on new opportunities and growth solutions for the businesses in the communities where they live and work."
Ongoing training is a vital component of an organization whose core values include empowering success through high-impact programs and support. "As market opportunities evolve and the sales and marketing landscape changes, we believe that one thing remains constant: delivering a five-star customer experience," said Eng. "Bringing our collective sales force together, sharing successes and embracing our customer-centric approach is valuable for seasoned sales pros and rising stars alike."
Alliance Franchise Brands has a gateway to join its network for independent printing, signage and graphics business owners who may looking to access a range of proven business processes plus sales, marketing and operations support. Entrepreneurs who are seeking business ownership can also find opportunities in Alliance Franchise Brands through the company's resale program or by purchasing an independent company and bringing it into franchise network.
Alliance Franchise Brands serves the multi-billion-dollar market for marketing, print, sign, and graphics communications services and is considered a leader in franchise training, technology and implementation.
