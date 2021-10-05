DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holland & Hart announced the addition of partner Liz Titus to its Environmental and Natural Resources practice in the Denver office. Liz is a trusted advisor to clients operating in extractive industries, providing strategic guidance on business-critical transactions and disputes.
"We are delighted to add a practitioner of Liz's caliber and reputation to our Colorado Energy and Resources team," said Emily Schilling, Practice Group Leader of the firm's Environmental and Natural Resources group. "Liz brings in-depth knowledge of the regulatory and administrative processes and compliance frameworks governing oil and gas and mineral development that align with our client base and the firm's strategic growth priorities. Her extensive litigation and regulatory compliance experience in the natural resources space provide her with valuable insight as she counsels clients on a variety of complex transactional matters."
Liz counsels clients in all phases of project development and operation, from complex and routine transactions to administrative approvals and dispute resolution. She advises clients on structuring and negotiating financing, purchase, sale, acquisition, and divesture transactions. With substantial trial court, appellate, and administrative hearing experience, she helps clients navigate a range of commercial and class action disputes at the state and federal level. Clients appreciate Liz's solutions-oriented approach and rely on her industry-savvy judgement to guide them through a wide range of operational decisions.
"I have worked with many members of Holland & Hart's Energy and Natural Resources team in Colorado and look forward to collaborating with team members across the firm's footprint," said Liz. "The firm's depth of experience and legacy serving clients in the oil and gas and mining industries bring enormous value to my clients. The firm's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is also important to me and I look forward to becoming involved in DEI initiatives."
Before joining Holland & Hart, Liz was a partner in the Denver office of Hogan Lovells. Liz has held leadership roles in the Colorado legal community, including serving on the Boards of the Women's Energy Network, Colorado Lawyer Trust Fund Account Foundation, the Colorado LGBT Bar Foundation, and the Colorado Pledge to Diversity, where she also served as co-chair. She has also held several executive leadership roles for the Colorado LGBT Bar Association.
Holland & Hart's Energy and Resources attorneys have been rooted in the energy and resources industry through generations. Harnessing deep experience in the energy-rich Mountain West, our team anticipates market developments and helps our clients stay a step ahead. We partner with clients to develop strategies that will sustain through the entire life cycle of operations, even guiding clients through asset ownership changes or hard times.
About Holland & Hart
Founded in 1947, Holland & Hart is a full-service Am Law 200 firm with offices in eight states and in Washington, D.C. We deliver integrated legal solutions to regional, national, and international clients of all sizes in a diverse range of industries. For more information, visit http://www.hollandhart.com.
Media Contact
Tracy Atkinson, Holland & Hart LLP, 303-295-8389, tlatkinson@hollandhart.com
SOURCE Holland & Hart LLP