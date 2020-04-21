NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that Martha Kammoun has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the power practice, adding depth to the firm's energy and infrastructure platforms. Kammoun comes to Bracewell from Starwood Energy Group, a private equity investment firm that specializes in energy infrastructure investments, where she was co-general counsel.
"I'm excited to welcome Martha to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Martha's extensive experience in energy and infrastructure transactions, particularly on behalf of institutional investors, private equity funds and portfolio companies, will benefit clients who are navigating the challenges and opportunities present in today's dynamic business environment."
Kammoun advises domestic and international private equity funds, sponsors and financial institutions on acquisitions and finance transactions, with a particular focus on energy and infrastructure investments. Her background includes more than four years in-house and 13 years in private practice at O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP in New York, and Abousleiman & Partners Law Offices in Beirut. She joined Starwood Energy Group in 2015 as deputy general counsel and was promoted to co-general counsel in 2018. At Starwood, she advised on all legal aspects of the fund's business, including acquisitions, financing, development and asset management, and fund structuring and governance.
With one of the largest dedicated energy teams in the United States, Bracewell has a comprehensive understanding of global energy markets and the key legal and business challenges faced by companies and investors, including in periods of uncertainty.
"In the current environment, Martha's background is a perfect fit," says G. Alan Rafte, chair of Bracewell's business and regulatory section. "Her in-house experience at a private equity firm that invests in energy infrastructure complements our existing platform and allows us to expand in other areas across the energy value chain."
Kammoun is the eighth lateral partner to join Bracewell's global energy team within the last nine months. She follows the arrivals of Todd W. Eckland, Danielle Garbien and Catherine Hood in New York; Nina Howell in London; Andrej Kormuth and Clint Steyn in Dubai; and Timothy J. Urban in Washington, DC.
"Bracewell's deep relationships in the energy and infrastructure sectors make it an ideal place to return to private practice. I look forward to working with my new colleagues in helping our clients meet their legal and business needs," said Kammoun.
Kammoun earned her LL.M. from Harvard Law School and her LL.B. from Saint-Joseph University.
About Bracewell LLP
Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.