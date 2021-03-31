BOULDER, Colo., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RMI today announced that energy policy expert Sarah Ladislaw is joining the organization as managing director of its U.S. Program. Formerly the director of the energy program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Ladislaw will lead RMI's work to support federal and state-level policymakers, researchers and advocates to help build a sustained national and subnational climate movement.
"During this critical time in the clean energy transition, we are thrilled to welcome Sarah to our growing team," said Jules Kortenhorst, CEO of RMI. "We are entering the decisive decade for climate change action, and the United States plays an important leadership role in the world. We must support policies that effectively accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon future to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of the climate crisis."
Ladislaw is an author of numerous publications on the geopolitics of energy regulation, security, and market dynamics. She brings significant experience on a variety of global energy trends including oil and gas market dynamics, climate change and low carbon strategies, and U.S. energy policy.
At CSIS Ladislaw initiated a center-wide initiative to incorporate climate change into the institute's work and served as senior fellow at its energy and national security program. Over the course of her career, Ladislaw has additionally served in director and specialist roles at Statoil and the U.S. Department of Energy.
"The United States has all the necessary ingredients to build a clean and inclusive economy and lead the world in transitioning to a zero-carbon future," said Ladislaw. "Through investment, innovation, policy, and partnership, this transformation is not only possible, it is an essential part of building a vibrant future for U.S. cities, states, regions, and the nation as a whole. Now is a critical time to make progress in that journey and I am excited to join RMI to help make that possible."
About RMI
RMI is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world's most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing.
