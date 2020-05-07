SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Engage2Excel, a leader in creating engaging career experiences throughout the talent lifecycle, has become a Global Underwriter for this year's global 2020 Candidate Experience Awards (CandEs) Benchmark Research Program.
"The annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program seeks to help employers around the world better understand their candidate experience and how they deliver it to their job seekers. Each year Talent Board provides valuable insights about improving recruiting practices," said Debbie McGrath, Talent Board chair and founder and chief instigator of HR.com. "Engage2Excel continues to be one of our generous sponsors and has now become a Global Underwriter. Their support helps make the Candidate Experience Awards happen and we are thrilled to receive their ongoing support and guidance."
The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.
The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board Benchmark Research Program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2020 CandE program is now open.
"Becoming a Global Underwriter for Talent Board's Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program is an honor," said Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "We have a deep commitment to elevating the candidate experience which aligns to Talent Board's mission and benchmarking efforts. We look forward to raising awareness and providing insights and research on this integral part of the career experience."
Additional information about the 2020 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/
About Engage2Excel
The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging experiences throughout the talent lifecycle. Our Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions that are tailored to each organization's unique business objectives and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, including many Fortune 100 companies, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions to help today's leading brands improve their competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com
About Talent Board
Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.
