JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced its latest franchise expansion in Northeast Florida with Engel & Völkers Jacksonville; marking the brand's sixth location in the region and 34th in the state. Local market expert, Corey Hasting acquired the territory of Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach as part of his regional growth strategy. Hasting is the License Partner of Engel & Völkers Jacksonville, with locations in St. Johns, Jacksonville Beach, and now Neptune Beach. Hasting also recently acquired the franchise rights to Engel & Völkers Amelia Island, which is slated to open later this year.
"We couldn't be more excited to open our newest shop at the Beaches Town Center in Neptune Beach," said Hasting. "This is a perfect addition to the two shops I've already established in Northeast Florida. Engel & Völkers Jacksonville located at Beaches Town Center will allow our advisors, some of whom live beachside, to more effectively serve the community. This location enables us to strengthen our growing brand awareness and further the mission of the Engel & Völkers brand becoming a top brokerage in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas."
Prior to partnering with Engel & Völkers to open his first brokerage, Hasting consistently ranked among the top residential real estate agents in Northeast Florida and was awarded numerous accolades while previously with Keller Williams Realty. He has since grown his regional presence to include four Engel & Völkers shops. Hasting leads 62 active advisors and manages an inventory of over 100 listings between all the shops. The newest shop will serve the beachside communities of Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach, North Beach and Mayport.
"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Northeast Florida with Corey," said Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer at Engel & Völkers Florida. "Our core focus is on expanding into new markets throughout Florida with industry leaders who have demonstrated impressive achievements. We are delighted by Corey's performance with his first two shops and look forward to working alongside him on his next venture in Neptune Beach."
Neptune Beach is a beachfront city east of Jacksonville. The new brokerage will be located at 214 Orange St in the Beaches Town Center. In the heart of Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach, Beaches Town Center is the place where Atlantic Boulevard meets the ocean. The typical home value in Neptune Beach is $514,404 and home values have increased by 12 percent over the past year. The small coastal community is known for its casual atmosphere, natural beauty, hard-packed sand which is great for cycling and ideal waves that make for some of the best surfing in Florida.
"Engel & Völkers Jacksonville's newest shop in Neptune Beach will make a wonderful addition to our ever-growing network," said Timo Khammash, Managing Partner of Engel & Völkers Florida. Northeast Florida has a thriving real estate market, as evident by a surge in demand, record-breaking sales prices, local home values on the rise."
Engel & Völkers has maintained a presence in the Northeast Florida market since Hasting, who left Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners to start his own company, obtained the franchise rights to Engel & Völkers Jacksonville Beach in April of 2018. The brand has since expanded with other locations in St. Augustine and Palm Coast.
###
Press contact:
Linzee Werkmeister, Junior Vice President, Marketing & Franchise Support
Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)evrealestate.com
Tel: (239) 348-9000
About Engel & Völkers:
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with 4,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 13,500 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers Florida:
Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Florida's exclusive franchise model positions its license partners at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Hollywood Beach, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, Olde Naples, Orlando, Orlando Downtown, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, Palm Coast, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Wellington, and Windermere.
Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & Völkers brand or how to join its global network—which is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.
For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com
Media Contact
Linzee Werkmeister, Engel & Völkers Florida, 239.348.9000, Linzee.Werkmeister@evusa.com
SOURCE Engel & Völkers Florida