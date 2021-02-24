TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced its latest franchise expansion in West Central Florida with Engel & Völkers South Tampa; marking the brand's fourth location in the region and 35th in the state. Local market experts, Cherie Pattishall and Michael Wyckoff acquired the territory as part of their regional growth strategy and will lead the new brokerage as License Partners. Pattishall is already the owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, which she opened in 2015, where Wyckoff is the Managing Broker. Engel & Völkers South Tampa is slated to open in summer 2021.
"I am delighted to embark on this new adventure of opening our second Engel & Völkers shop," said Pattishall. "Being a South Tampa native myself, I understand the extraordinary feeling of the real estate market there. I am proud to bring this iconic global brand into the South Tampa market and I am certain our new shop will experience new horizons in the market there."
Engel & Völkers South Tampa will serve various bayside communities throughout Hillsborough County including, Bayshore Beautiful, Beach Park, Culbreath Isles, Davis Islands, Hyde Park, Palma Ceia, Sunset Park and more. While Pattishall and Wyckoff are exploring commercial spaces to build out their new shop, they will be temporarily operating from the Hyde House, located at 1646 W Snow Ave. In the meantime, they are actively recruiting talented local professionals to join their team of advisors at both the South Tampa and Madeira Beach locations.
"We are thrilled to expand our presence in West Central Florida with Cherie and Mike," said Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer at Engel & Völkers Florida. "While our focus is typically on expanding into new markets throughout Florida with industry leaders who have demonstrated impressive achievements, we highly value the relationships we have with our existing License Partners and are overjoyed when their success with one shop allows them to expand their business to new heights."
Pattishall and Wyckoff have worked together since 1997. Combined, the pair have over 70 years of residential and commercial real estate experience in the West Central Florida region. Prior to partnering with Engel & Völkers, Pattishall was the broker-owner of Vicinity Realty Services, Inc., formerly known as Sun International Realty, Inc., which she converted into Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach. Pattishall is a member of the Luxury Home Marketing Institute and holds several designations including, Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), e-Pro, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), and Professional Property Management Certificate (PPMC). Wyckoff also holds the GRI designation, along with the Council of Real Estate Brokerage Managers (CRB) designation, Certified Professional Property Manager (CPMC) and Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE).
"Engel & Völkers South Tampa will make a wonderful addition to our ever-growing network of real estate shops," said Timo Khammash, Managing Partner of Engel & Völkers Florida. "Largely residential, South Tampa is home to many historic houses and bungalows; its history and convenient location make it a desirable residential neighborhood. The area is known for upscale boutiques, vibrant nightlife and independent eateries offering global fare."
South Tampa resides on the Interbay Peninsula surrounded by Hillsborough Bay to the east, Old Tampa Bay to the west and Tampa Bay to the south with Kennedy Boulevard serving as the northern boundary. It is known for Bayshore Boulevard, which is home to the longest continuous sidewalk in the world. The area is also home to MacDill Air Force Base.
