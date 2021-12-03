LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineered Arts, a UK company that creates the most memorable interactive character experiences, today announced its latest humanoid robot named Ameca (pron. Am-ek-uh). Through 20 years of increasing robotics innovation, the Ameca series features ground-breaking advancements in movement and natural gestures, intelligent interaction, and a future-proof software system designed to embrace artificial intelligence and computer vision with adaptive learning—giving users an API customization pathway never before available.
Engineered Arts' Ameca humanoid robot will take center stage at CES 2022 in Las Vegas at the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilion in Tech West Hall G—lower level of the Venetian Expo Center, at Booth 62502 & 62524 from January 5th- 8th.
Complete details, images, videos and specs of the Ameca humanoid robot are available at: https://www.engineeredarts.co.uk/robot/ameca/.
"A humanoid robot will always instil an image of what the future may hold. Ameca represents a perfect platform to explore how our machines can live with, collaborate, and enrich our lives in tomorrow's sustainable communities," said Morgan Roe, Director of Operations at Engineered Arts. "Ameca integrates both AI with AB (artificial body) for advanced, iterative technologies that deliver superior motion and gestures, all housed in a human form and robotic visage for a non-threatening, gender-neutral integration into an inclusive society," added Roe.
The Engineered Arts team can create any robot figure in as little as four months. All Engineered Arts Ameca, Mesmer series and RoboThespian robot creations are available for ownership or through an integrated end-to-end rental program for special limited engagements and showcases across the world. To learn more about the humanoid robots from Engineered Arts visit: https://www.engineeredarts.co.uk/
About Engineered Arts
Engineered Arts, Ltd. integrates a talented team of engineers and creatives, working together to produce technology that lives and breathes engagement, imagination, and entertainment. At the heart of its robotic humanoids is the Tritium operating system, a cloud-based operating system that drives robot animation, interaction, maintenance links and content distribution. For more information visit: https://www.engineeredarts.co.uk/
Morgan Roe, Engineered Arts, +44 (0)1326 378129, morgan@engineeredarts.co.uk
