WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julio Gonzalez, CEO of Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS), the country's largest licensed tax credits and incentives advisory firm, announced today that he has joined tech startup company Issuer Pixel as an Advisor. Created by entrepreneur David N. Baker, its CEO, Co-Founder and Chief Product Architect, Issuer Pixel plans to become a comprehensive international corporate video and audio library, so companies of all sizes and varieties can upload their digital media and have it easily searchable. It recently launched funding with Netcapital.
ETS is a licensed engineering firm with over 150 employees; it provides specialty tax services to its diversified client base of several thousand private CPA firms and their related clients in the businesses of real estate, manufacturing, and energy, helping them obtain the full benefit of federal, state, and local tax credits and incentives.
"Issuer Pixel has developed a disruptive video- and audio-sharing platform for companies that solves many problems that currently exist on popular video-sharing platforms," said Julio Gonzalez. "Because of the granularity, relevance, and congruity of results delivered by the company's powerful video and audio search engine, companies that otherwise would remain in obscurity will be discoverable via their associated videos and audio on the Issuer Pixel platform, so they can gain enduring visibility. Engineered Tax Services looks forward to utilizing the Issuer Pixel platform as our external-facing corporate video library."
Julio Gonzalez is signing on as an Advisor to Issuer Pixel to help it fulfill its mission of enabling every company in the world to be found and communicate, utilizing the power of video and audio for global exposure. Issuer Pixel is striving to democratize the ability of companies of any size, at any stage, in any country, to gain awareness, establish sponsorship, forge partnerships, create supply chain relationships, and access capital.
"I am very excited and proud to announce that my dear friend, Julio Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services, Inc., has joined the Issuer Pixel advisory board," commented David N. Baker. "Julio's advice and guidance will be invaluable to Issuer Pixel, with his incredible success and business prowess. His sophisticated financial, tax, and economic expertise has translated into close relationships with many of the most influential people in this country and around the world. Julio's success is only matched by his kindness and humility. Issuer Pixel is very fortunate to have Julio as an advisor, as am I am very lucky to have Julio as my friend."
About Engineered Tax Services
Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) is the only licensed engineering firm providing specialty tax services to CPA firms and their clients. As advocates for America's small and mid-sized businesses, ETS helps CPA firms add value to their client relationships by offering sophisticated strategies like cost segregation, the research and development tax credit, and other specialized tax credits and incentives, allowing them to retain more working capital and drive profitability.
About Issuer Pixel
Issuer Pixel is a dynamic tech startup that is organizing to become a comprehensive international corporate video and audio library, where companies of all sizes and varieties can upload their digital media and have it easily searchable. In 2020, it was created by entrepreneur David N. Baker, its current CEO, Co-Founder and Chief Product Architect. The enterprise has launched funding with Netcapital.
Media Contact
