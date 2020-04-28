- First quarter 2020 revenue grew 37% compared to a year ago to $362 million, and net income from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings per share were $5.7 million, $36.2 million, $0.18 and $0.26, respectively - At March 31, cash and marketable securities totaled $214 million, and available capacity on committed facilities totaled $157 million - Loans and finance receivables outstanding grew 31% year-over-year to $1.15 billion at the end of the first quarter, 29% on a combined basis, driven by a 28% increase in near-prime installment loan receivables and a 62% increase in consumer line of credit receivables