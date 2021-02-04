CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

"Our strong financial and operating performance this year in the face of a pandemic reflects the adaptability of our technology driven online business," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our sophisticated world class analytics successfully navigated the shifting market conditions allowing us to rapidly increase originations in the back half of the year.  In addition, due to the strength of our operating model and balance sheet we further diversified our business through the acquisition of OnDeck. Our broad product offerings position us well to continue to support our customers, generate sustainable and profitable growth and drive shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary

  • Total revenue of $264 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 24% from $345 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net revenue margin of 92.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to gross profit margin of 42.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net income from continuing operations of $231 million, or $6.47 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $30 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $149 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $66 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted earnings of $85 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted earnings of $31 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Summary

  • Total revenue of $1.084 billion in 2020 decreased 8% from $1.175 billion in 2019.
  • Gross profit margin was 63.1% in 2020, compared to 48.7% in 2019.
  • Net income from continuing operations of $378 million, or $11.71 per diluted share, in 2020 increased from $128 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, in 2019.
  • Full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $415 million, a non-GAAP measure, increased from $276 million in 2019.
  • Adjusted earnings of $235 million, or $7.26 per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, in 2020 increased from adjusted earnings of $140 million, or $4.08 per diluted share, in 2019.

"Our strong financial performance this quarter reflects the continued robust credit quality of the portfolio as well as sequential growth in originations, receivables and revenue," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Our earnings capacity and balance sheet flexibility have us well positioned to leverage our machine learning driven analytics to continue to capture increased demand at attractive unit economics as the economy improves."

Outlook

Given the ongoing uncertainties related to COVID-19 resurgences, changes in governmental restrictions, potential economic stimulus, employment stabilization and business reopenings, the Company is not providing guidance for the first quarter of 2021.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

About Enova 

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for lease termination and cease-use costs, gain on bargain purchase, losses on early extinguishment of debt, equity method investment income and acquisition-related costs shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







December 31,







2020





2019



Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

297,273





$

35,895



Restricted cash





71,927







45,069



Loans and finance receivables at fair value





1,241,506









Loans and finance receivables, net











1,062,650



Income taxes receivable











32,859



Other receivables and prepaid expenses





40,301







31,643



Property and equipment, net





79,417







54,540



Operating lease right-of-use asset





40,123







19,586



Goodwill





267,974







267,013



Intangible assets, net





26,008







2,185



Other assets





43,546







22,912



Total assets



$

2,108,075





$

1,574,352



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$

124,071





$

122,163



Operating lease liability





67,956







35,712



Income taxes currently payable





2,624









Deferred tax liabilities, net





48,129







48,683



Long-term debt





946,461







991,181



Total liabilities





1,189,241







1,197,739



Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

      41,936,784 and 35,764,943 shares issued and 35,762,926 and 32,974,714

      outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively













Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

      issued and outstanding













Additional paid in capital





187,981







63,791



Retained earnings





849,466







372,681



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(6,898)







(3,066)



Treasury stock, at cost (6,173,858 and 2,790,229 shares

as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)





(113,201)







(56,793)



Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity





917,348







376,613



Noncontrolling interest





1,486









Total stockholders' equity





918,834







376,613



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,108,075





$

1,574,352



 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Year Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2020





2019





2020





2019



Revenue



$

263,852





$

345,262





$

1,083,710





$

1,174,757



Change in Fair Value





(20,349)













(399,517)









Cost of Revenue











(198,417)













(602,894)



Net Revenue/Gross Profit





243,503







146,845







684,193







571,863



Expenses

































Marketing





27,605







35,705







69,780







115,132



Operations and technology





30,812







22,909







96,284







84,262



General and administrative





56,657







24,642







140,600







109,204



Depreciation and amortization





8,288







4,007







19,732







15,055



Total Expenses





123,362







87,263







326,396







323,653



Income from Operations





120,141







59,582







357,797







248,210



Interest expense, net





(27,304)







(19,751)







(86,691)







(75,604)



Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net





521







(26)







514







(216)



Gain on bargain purchase





163,999













163,999









Loss on early extinguishment of debt





(827)













(827)







(2,321)



Equity method investment income





628













628









Income before Income Taxes





257,158







39,805







435,420







170,069



Provision for income taxes





26,379







10,277







57,191







42,053



Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling interest





230,779







29,528







378,229







128,016



Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest





85













85









Net income from continuing operations





230,694







29,528







378,144







128,016



Net loss from discontinued operations





(3)







(80,081)







(300)







(91,404)



Net income (loss) attributable to Enova International, Inc.



$

230,691





$

(50,553)





$

377,844





$

36,612



Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International, Inc.:

































Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:

































Continuing operations



$

6.61





$

0.88





$

11.86





$

3.80



Discontinued operations











(2.39)







(0.01)







(2.71)



Earnings (loss) per common share – basic



$

6.61





$

(1.51)





$

11.85





$

1.09



Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:

































Continuing operations



$

6.47





$

0.87





$

11.71





$

3.72



Discontinued operations











(2.35)







(0.01)







(2.66)



Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted



$

6.47





$

(1.48)





$

11.70





$

1.06



Weighted average common shares outstanding:

































Basic





34,926







33,553







31,897







33,715



Diluted





35,645







34,119







32,302







34,398



 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31,







2020





2019



Cash flows provided by operating activities

















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations



$

741,171





$

804,608



Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations





(300)







44,031



Cash flows provided by operating activities





740,871







848,639



Cash flows used in investing activities

















Loans and finance receivables





2,986







(851,056)



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired





109,920









Property and equipment additions





(29,491)







(20,062)



Other investing activities





168







27



Cash flows from investing activities - continuing operations





83,583







(871,091)



Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations











(70,306)



Total cash flows used in investing activities





83,583







(941,397)



Cash flows provided by financing activities





(535,974)







95,484



Effect of exchange rates on cash





(244)







979



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash





288,236







3,705



Less: increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations











26,976



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - continuing

   operations





288,236







30,681



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year





80,964







50,283



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

369,200





$

80,964



 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)



The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.



Three Months Ended December 31



2020





2019





Change



Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:

























Company owned



$

1,263,134





$

1,121,408





$

141,726



Guaranteed by the Company(a)





8,845







27,455







(18,610)



Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)



$

1,271,979





$

1,148,863





$

123,116



Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:

























Company owned



$

1,241,506





N/A





N/A



Guaranteed by the Company(a)





10,289





N/A





N/A



Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)



$

1,251,795





N/A





N/A



Fair value as a % of principal(c)





98.4

%



N/A





N/A



Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

    and accrued fees/interest outstanding:

























Company owned



$

1,310,171





$

1,210,262





$

99,909



Guaranteed by the Company(a)





10,163







27,560







(17,397)



Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)



$

1,320,334





$

1,237,822





$

82,512



Ending allowance for loan losses (prior to FVO adoption)



N/A





$

178,450





N/A



Allowance for losses as a % of combined loan and finance receivable balance(c)



N/A







14.4

%



N/A



Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

   principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:

























Company owned(d)



$

1,153,358





$

1,141,802





$

11,556



Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)





8,861







24,723







(15,862)



Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)



$

1,162,219





$

1,166,525





$

(4,306)





























Revenue



$

261,299





$

343,144





$

(81,845)



Change in fair value/cost of revenue





(20,349)







(198,417)







178,068



Net revenue/gross profit





240,950







144,727







96,223



Gross profit margin/net revenue margin





92.2

%





42.2

%





50.0

%

Change in fair value/cost of revenue as a % of average loan and finance

   receivable balance(d)





1.8

%





17.0

%





(15.2)

%



























Delinquencies:

























>30 days delinquent



$

122,666





$

83,315





$

39,351



>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)





9.3

%





6.7

%





2.6

%



























Charge-offs:

























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)



$

55,087





$

181,465





$

(126,378)



Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance

   receivable balance(d)





4.7

%





15.6

%





(10.9)

%











(a)  

Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.

(b)  

Non-GAAP measure.

(c)   

Determined using period-end balances.

(d)  

The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Adjusted Earnings Measures







Three Months Ended





Year Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2020





2019





2020





2019



Net income from continuing operations



$

230,694





$

29,528





$

378,144





$

128,016



Adjustments:

































Gain on bargain purchase(a)





(163,999)













(163,999)









Loss on early extinguishment of debt(b)





827













827







2,321



Acquisition-related costs(c)





13,430













20,023









Lease termination and cease use costs(d)























726



Intangible asset amortization





1,215







267







1,777







1,070



Stock-based compensation expense





7,153







2,183







18,041







11,967



Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss(e)





(506)







26







(499)







216



Cumulative tax effect of adjustments





(3,787)







(693)







(8,038)







(3,907)



Discrete tax adjustments(f)

















(11,604)







(141)



Adjusted earnings



$

85,027





$

31,311





$

234,672





$

140,268





































Diluted earnings per share



$

6.47





$

0.87





$

11.71





$

3.72





































Adjusted earnings per share



$

2.39





$

0.92





$

7.26





$

4.08





Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended





Year Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2020





2019





2020





2019



Net income from continuing operations



$

230,694





$

29,528





$

378,144





$

128,016



Depreciation and amortization expenses(e)





8,282







4,007







19,726







15,055



Interest expense, net(e)





27,120







19,751







86,507







75,604



Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss(e)





(506)







26







(499)







216



Provision for income taxes





26,379







10,277







57,191







42,053



Stock-based compensation expense





7,153







2,183







18,041







11,967



Adjustments:

































Lease termination and cease use costs(d)























370



Gain on bargain purchase(a)





(163,999)













(163,999)









Loss on early extinguishment of debt(b)





827













827







2,321



Equity method investment income





(628)













(628)









Acquisition-related costs(c)





13,430













20,023









Adjusted EBITDA



$

148,752





$

65,772





$

415,333





$

275,602





































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:

































Total Revenue



$

263,852





$

345,262





$

1,083,710





$

1,174,757



Adjusted EBITDA





148,752







65,772







415,333







275,602



Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue





56.4

%





19.0

%





38.3

%





23.5

%











(a)   

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $164.0 million gain on bargain purchase related to an acquisition.

(b)    

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization notes. In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $2.3 million ($1.8 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of $44.1 million principal amount of securitization notes.

(c)     

In the fourth and third quarters of 2020, the Company incurred expenses totaling $13.4 million ($12.0 million net of tax) and $6.6 million ($5.0 million net of tax), respectively, related to an acquisition.

(d)   

In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded impairment charges of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to operating right-of-use lease assets and $0.3 million ($0.3 million net of tax) to leasehold improvement assets related to its decision to cease use and sublease a portion of a leased office space.

(e)    

Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(f)     

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized an $11.6 million income tax benefit resulting from the release of its liability for certain previously unrecognized tax benefits. In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recognized $0.1 million of interest income on a tax refund received as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

 

