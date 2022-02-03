Enova International Logo (PRNewsFoto/Enova International, Inc.)

Enova International Logo (PRNewsFoto/Enova International, Inc.)

 By Enova International, Inc.

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. 

Enova International Logo (PRNewsFoto/Enova International, Inc.)

"We are encouraged by our strong finish to 2021 and the momentum we are carrying into 2022," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our fourth quarter performance was driven by the continued effectiveness of our marketing to capture demand across our businesses, especially from new customers. In addition, credit quality remains strong, in both legacy and newer vintages, supported by our machine learning-powered risk management and analytical capabilities. We believe our diversified products and the ability of our talented team to manage through changing market dynamics has us well positioned for continued profitable growth in 2022 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary

  • Total revenue of $364 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 38% from $264 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net revenue margin of 77% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 92% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net income from continuing operations of $49 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $231 million, or $6.47 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $101 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $149 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted earnings of $60 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $85 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Summary

  • Total revenue of $1.208 billion in 2021 increased 11% from $1.084 billion in 2020.
  • Net revenue margin of 85% in 2021 compared to 63% in 2020.
  • Net income from continuing operations of $256 million, or $6.79 per diluted share, in 2021, compared to $378 million, or $11.71 per diluted share, in 2020.
  • Full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $473 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $415 million in 2020.
  • Adjusted earnings of $286 million, or $7.57 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $235 million, or $7.26 per diluted share, in 2020.

"We finished the year with strong financial results as fourth quarter and full-year 2021 total originations, originations from new customers, ending receivables and revenue were all the largest and most diverse in our company's history," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "We continue to see strong unit economics from new originations as credit performance across our brands continues to perform inline or better than expectations. Our solid balance sheet and ample liquidity give us the flexibility to continue to deliver on our commitment to long-term shareholder value through both share repurchases and investments in our business to drive meaningful, sustainable and profitable growth."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 quarter results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, February 3rd. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 10, 2022, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 5103540.

About Enova 

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, lease termination and cease-use loss (gain), gain on bargain purchase, other nonoperating expenses and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

 

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 







December 31,







2021





2020



Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

165,477





$

297,273



Restricted cash





60,406







71,927



Loans and finance receivables at fair value





1,964,690







1,241,506



Income taxes receivable





51,104









Other receivables and prepaid expenses





52,274







40,301



Property and equipment, net





78,402







79,417



Operating lease right-of-use asset





23,101







40,123



Goodwill





279,275







267,974



Intangible assets, net





35,444







26,008



Other assets





51,310







43,546



Total assets



$

2,761,483





$

2,108,075



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$

156,102





$

124,071



Operating lease liability





40,987







67,956



Income taxes currently payable











2,624



Deferred tax liabilities, net





86,943







48,129



Long-term debt





1,384,399







946,461



Total liabilities





1,668,431







1,189,241



Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

43,423,572 and 41,936,784 shares issued and 34,144,012 and 35,762,926

outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively













Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding













Additional paid in capital





225,689







187,981



Retained earnings





1,105,761







849,466



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(8,540)







(6,898)



Treasury stock, at cost (9,279,560 and 6,173,858 shares as of

December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)





(229,858)







(113,201)



Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity





1,093,052







917,348



Noncontrolling interest











1,486



Total stockholders' equity





1,093,052







918,834



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,761,483





$

2,108,075



 

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 







Three Months Ended





Year Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenue



$

363,608





$

263,852





$

1,207,932





$

1,083,710



Change in Fair Value





(83,229)







(20,349)







(183,672)







(399,517)



Net Revenue





280,379







243,503







1,024,260







684,193



Expenses

































Marketing





107,612







27,605







271,160







69,780



Operations and technology





39,072







30,812







147,700







96,284



General and administrative





40,641







56,657







156,962







140,600



Depreciation and amortization





12,374







8,288







35,375







19,732



Total Expenses





199,699







123,362







611,197







326,396



Income from Operations





80,680







120,141







413,063







357,797



Interest expense, net





(19,016)







(27,304)







(76,509)







(86,691)



Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net





1







521







(382)







514



Gain on bargain purchase











163,999













163,999



Equity method investment income





395







628







2,953







628



Other nonoperating expenses





(842)







(827)







(1,970)







(827)



Income before Income Taxes





61,218







257,158







337,155







435,420



Provision for income taxes





12,480







26,379







80,087







57,191



Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling

interest





48,738







230,779







257,068







378,229



Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest





88







85







773







85



Net income from continuing operations





48,650







230,694







256,295







378,144



Net loss from discontinued operations











(3)













(300)



Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.



$

48,650





$

230,691





$

256,295





$

377,844



Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International,

Inc.:

































Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:

































Continuing operations



$

1.36





$

6.61





$

7.05





$

11.86



Discontinued operations























(0.01)



Earnings (loss) per common share – basic



$

1.36





$

6.61





$

7.05





$

11.85



Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:

































Continuing operations



$

1.30





$

6.47





$

6.79





$

11.71



Discontinued operations























(0.01)



Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted



$

1.30





$

6.47





$

6.79





$

11.70



Weighted average common shares outstanding:

































Basic





35,750







34,926







36,351







31,897



Diluted





37,330







35,645







37,736







32,302



 

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 







Year Ended December 31,







2021





2020



Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations



$

471,868





$

741,171



Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations











(300)



Cash flows provided by operating activities





471,868







740,871



Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities

















Loans and finance receivables





(923,494)







2,986



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired





(29,153)







109,920



Property and equipment additions





(29,674)







(29,491)



Sale of subsidiary





1,928









Other investing activities





25







168



Cash flows from investing activities - continuing operations





(980,368)







83,583



Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations













Total cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities





(980,368)







83,583



Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities





365,149







(535,974)



Effect of exchange rates on cash





34







(244)



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash





(143,317)







288,236



Less: increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations













Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - continuing

operations





(143,317)







288,236



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year





369,200







80,964



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

225,883





$

369,200



 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)



The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended

December 30, 2021 and 2020.



Three Months Ended December 31



2021





2020





Change



Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:

























Company owned



$

1,878,426





$

1,263,134





$

615,292



Guaranteed by the Company(a)





11,790







8,845







2,945



Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)



$

1,890,216





$

1,271,979





$

618,237



Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:

























Company owned



$

1,964,690





$

1,241,506





$

723,184



Guaranteed by the Company(a)





18,813







10,289







8,524



Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)



$

1,983,503





$

1,251,795





$

731,708



Fair value as a % of principal(c)





104.9

%





98.4

%





6.5

%

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

and accrued fees/interest outstanding:

























Company owned



$

1,944,262





$

1,310,171





$

634,091



Guaranteed by the Company(a)





13,750







10,163







3,587



Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)



$

1,958,012





$

1,320,334





$

637,678



Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:

























Company owned(d)



$

1,792,257





$

1,153,358





$

638,899



Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)





13,212







8,861







4,351



Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)



$

1,805,469





$

1,162,219





$

643,250





























Revenue



$

358,633





$

261,299





$

97,334



Change in fair value





(81,911)







(20,349)







(61,562)



Net revenue





276,722







240,950







35,772



Net revenue margin





77.2

%





92.2

%





(15.0)

%

Change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)





4.5

%





1.8

%





2.7

%



























Delinquencies:

























>30 days delinquent



$

103,213





$

122,666





$

(19,453)



>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)





5.3

%





9.3

%





(4.0)

%



























Charge-offs:

























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)



$

120,259





$

55,087





$

65,172



Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)





6.7

%





4.7

%





2.0

%





(a)

Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.

(b)

Non-GAAP measure.

(c)

Determined using period-end balances.

(d)

The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

 

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 















Adjusted Earnings Measures



















Three Months Ended





Year Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Net income from continuing operations



$

48,650





$

230,694





$

256,295





$

378,144



Adjustments:

































Gain on bargain purchase(a)











(163,999)













(163,999)



Transaction-related costs(b)











13,430







1,424







20,023



Lease termination and cease use costs(c)





7,648













7,535









Other nonoperating expenses(d)





842







827







1,970







827



Intangible asset amortization





2,014







1,215







6,862







1,777



Stock-based compensation expense





5,107







7,153







21,179







18,041



Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net





(1)







(506)







372







(499)



Cumulative tax effect of adjustments





(4,012)







(3,787)







(9,855)







(8,038)



Discrete tax adjustments(e)























(11,604)



Adjusted earnings



$

60,248





$

85,027





$

285,782





$

234,672





































Diluted earnings per share



$

1.30





$

6.47





$

6.79





$

11.71





































Adjusted earnings per share



$

1.61





$

2.39





$

7.57





$

7.26



 

 

Adjusted EBITDA















Three Months Ended





Year Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Net income from continuing operations



$

48,650





$

230,694





$

256,295





$

378,144



Depreciation and amortization expenses(f)





12,372







8,282







35,362







19,726



Interest expense, net(f)





18,916







27,120







75,929







86,507



Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net





(1)







(506)







372







(499)



Provision for income taxes





12,480







26,379







80,087







57,191



Stock-based compensation expense





5,107







7,153







21,179







18,041



Adjustments:

































Transaction-related costs(b)











13,430







1,424







20,023



Lease termination and cease use loss(c)





3,449













3,336









Gain on bargain purchase(a)











(163,999)













(163,999)



Equity method investment income





(395)







(628)







(2,953)







(628)



Other nonoperating expenses(d)





842







827







1,970







827



Adjusted EBITDA



$

101,420





$

148,752





$

473,001





$

415,333





































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:

































Total Revenue



$

363,608





$

263,852





$

1,207,932





$

1,083,710



Adjusted EBITDA





101,420







148,752







473,001







415,333



Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue





27.9

%





56.4

%





39.2

%





38.3

%





(a) 

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $164.0 million gain on bargain purchase related to an acquisition.

(b) 

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary. In the fourth and third quarters of 2020, the Company incurred expenses totaling $13.4 million ($12.0 million net of tax) and $6.6 million ($5.0 million net of tax), respectively, related to an acquisition.

(c) 

In the fourth and third quarters of 2021, the Company recorded a loss of $7.6 million ($5.7 million net of tax), including a net write-off of leasehold improvements of $4.2 million, and a gain of $0.1 million ($0.1 million net of tax), respectively, upon the exits of leased office spaces.

(d) 

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company incurred a loss of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to the partial divestiture of a subsidiary.  In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to an incomplete transaction. In the first quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) and $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to early extinguishment of debt.

(e) 

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized an $11.6 million income tax benefit resulting from the release of its liability for

certain previously unrecognized tax benefits.

(f) 

Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enova-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301475099.html

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.