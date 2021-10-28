CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.
"We are pleased to again report a strong quarter of growth across all of our businesses," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "We continued to see rising demand, driven by increased spending as the economy recovers. Our accelerated marketing activities were highly successful in capturing the growing demand, particularly from new customers, which as a percentage of originations were the highest since the company's first year of operation. We expect this momentum to continue into the fourth quarter and believe that our demonstrated ability to capture market share combined with strong credit metrics provides good tailwinds as we enter 2022."
Third Quarter 2021 Summary
- Total revenue of $320 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased 57% from $205 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- Net revenue margin of 77% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 89% in the third quarter of 2020.
- Net income from continuing operations of $52 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $94 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
- Third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $100 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $136 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted earnings of $57 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $90 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
"We are encouraged by the growth in originations this quarter and our ability to deliver solid top and bottom-line results," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "Credit performance across the portfolio remains very good, which contributed to our strong financial results this quarter. Looking forward, given the improving macroeconomic environment we expect credit to remain a tailwind and this is reflected in the fair value of our portfolio as we exited the quarter."
Outlook
Enova is monitoring and adapting quickly to changes in the current environment as the economy recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the ongoing uncertainties in the operating environment the Company is not providing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021.
For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
CFPB Civil Investigative Demand
The Company has received a Civil Investigative Demand ("CID") from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") concerning certain loan processing issues. Enova has been cooperating fully with the CFPB by providing data and information in response to the CID. Enova anticipates being able to expeditiously complete the investigation as several of the issues were self-disclosed and the Company has provided, and will continue to provide, restitution to customers who may have been negatively impacted.
"Enova has led the industry in providing innovative products that help consumers and small businesses and we are committed to putting customers first and complying with regulatory requirements," said Sean Rahilly, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at Enova International. "We have devoted significant efforts to continually improving our technology and processes, as well as ongoing enhancements to our systems and controls to prevent negative customer experiences. Working with our regulatory authorities like the CFPB is a critical part of the process of providing financial services and we look forward to completing the investigation."
Conference Call
About Enova
Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
Combined Loans and Finance Receivables
The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted Earnings Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.
Adjusted EBITDA Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, lease termination and cease-use loss (gain), other nonoperating expenses and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
229,088
$
490,033
$
297,273
Restricted cash
59,053
45,017
71,927
Loans and finance receivables at fair value
1,635,282
693,370
1,241,506
Income taxes receivable
4,799
—
—
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
52,975
25,117
40,301
Property and equipment, net
81,149
63,403
79,417
Operating lease right-of-use assets
36,105
20,370
40,123
Goodwill
279,275
267,868
267,974
Intangible assets, net
37,458
1,623
26,008
Other assets
52,315
27,363
43,546
Total assets
$
2,467,499
$
1,634,164
$
2,108,075
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
124,584
$
76,526
$
124,071
Operating lease liabilities
61,985
35,258
67,956
Income taxes currently payable
—
15,339
2,624
Deferred tax liabilities, net
71,297
69,874
48,129
Long-term debt
1,075,380
863,472
946,461
Total liabilities
1,333,246
1,060,469
1,189,241
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,
—
—
—
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,
—
—
—
Additional paid in capital
217,051
74,868
187,981
Retained earnings
1,057,111
618,775
849,466
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,185)
(8,547)
(6,898)
Treasury stock, at cost (6,796,961, 6,079,130 and 6,173,858 shares as
(133,041)
(111,401)
(113,201)
Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity
1,132,936
573,695
917,348
Noncontrolling interest
1,317
—
1,486
Total stockholders' equity
1,134,253
573,695
918,834
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,467,499
$
1,634,164
$
2,108,075
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
320,160
$
204,545
$
844,324
$
819,858
Change in Fair Value
(73,778)
(22,777)
(100,443)
(379,168)
Net Revenue
246,382
181,768
743,881
440,690
Expenses
Marketing
79,726
4,629
163,548
42,175
Operations and technology
37,966
17,702
108,628
65,472
General and administrative
33,557
33,656
116,321
83,943
Depreciation and amortization
8,914
3,770
23,001
11,444
Total Expenses
160,163
59,757
411,498
203,034
Income from Operations
86,219
122,011
332,383
237,656
Interest expense, net
(18,163)
(18,634)
(57,493)
(59,387)
Foreign currency transaction loss
(109)
(30)
(383)
(7)
Equity method investment income
529
—
2,558
—
Other nonoperating expenses
—
—
(1,128)
—
Income before Income Taxes
68,476
103,347
275,937
178,262
Provision for income taxes
16,667
9,671
67,607
30,812
Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling
51,809
93,676
208,330
147,450
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
261
—
685
—
Net income from continuing operations
51,548
93,676
207,645
147,450
Net loss from discontinued operations
—
(9)
—
(297)
Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.
$
51,548
$
93,667
$
207,645
$
147,153
Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International, Inc.:
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:
Continuing operations
$
1.40
$
3.11
$
5.68
$
4.78
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.01)
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
1.40
$
3.11
$
5.68
$
4.77
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:
Continuing operations
$
1.36
$
3.09
$
5.48
$
4.73
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.01)
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$
1.36
$
3.09
$
5.48
$
4.72
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
36,744
30,108
36,554
30,880
Diluted
37,984
30,363
37,874
31,180
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
$
325,157
$
623,530
Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations
—
(297)
Total cash flows provided by operating activities
325,157
623,233
Cash flows from investing activities
Loans and finance receivables
(470,416)
40,505
Acquisitions
(29,153)
(3,597)
Purchases of property and equipment
(22,031)
(19,835)
Other investing activities
25
57
Total cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
(521,575)
17,130
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
115,433
(186,103)
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(74)
(174)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(81,059)
454,086
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
369,200
80,964
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
288,141
$
535,050
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
(dollars in thousands)
The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Change
Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:
Company owned
$
1,586,449
$
651,289
$
935,160
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
11,354
6,905
4,449
Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)
$
1,597,803
$
658,194
$
939,609
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:
Company owned
$
1,635,282
$
693,370
$
941,912
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
16,921
7,411
9,510
Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)
$
1,652,203
$
700,781
$
951,422
Fair value as a % of principal(c)
103.4
%
106.5
%
(3.1)
%
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal
Company owned
$
1,650,771
$
698,964
$
951,807
Guaranteed by the Company(a)
13,239
8,100
5,139
Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)
$
1,664,010
$
707,064
$
956,946
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal
Company owned(d)
$
1,540,424
$
747,956
$
792,468
Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)
11,366
6,855
4,511
Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)
$
1,551,790
$
754,811
$
796,979
Revenue
$
316,042
$
203,397
$
112,645
Change in fair value
(72,546)
(22,777)
(49,769)
Net revenue
243,496
180,620
62,876
Net revenue margin
77.0
%
88.8
%
(11.8)
%
Change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)
4.7
%
3.0
%
1.7
%
Delinquencies:
>30 days delinquent
$
90,782
$
25,841
$
64,941
>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)
5.5
%
3.7
%
1.8
%
Charge-offs:
Charge-offs (net of recoveries)
$
64,896
$
35,166
$
29,730
Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance
4.2
%
4.7
%
(0.5)
%
______________________________
(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.
(b) Non-GAAP measure.
(c) Determined using period-end balances.
(d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted Earnings Measures
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income from continuing operations
$
51,548
$
93,676
$
207,645
$
147,450
Adjustments:
Transaction-related costs(a)
—
6,593
1,424
6,593
Lease termination and cease-use loss (gain)(b)
(113)
—
(113)
—
Other nonoperating expenses(c)
—
—
1,128
—
Intangible asset amortization
2,013
27
4,848
562
Stock-based compensation expense
5,018
3,768
16,072
10,888
Foreign currency transaction loss
102
30
373
7
Cumulative tax effect of adjustments
(1,581)
(2,454)
(5,843)
(4,251)
Adjusted earnings
$
56,987
$
90,036
$
225,534
$
149,645
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.36
$
3.09
$
5.48
$
4.73
Adjusted earnings per share
$
1.50
$
2.97
$
5.95
$
4.80
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income from continuing operations
$
51,548
$
93,676
$
207,645
$
147,450
Depreciation and amortization expenses
8,912
3,770
22,990
11,444
Interest expense, net
17,966
18,634
57,013
59,387
Foreign currency transaction loss
102
30
373
7
Provision for income taxes
16,667
9,671
67,607
30,812
Stock-based compensation expense
5,018
3,768
16,072
10,888
Adjustments:
Transaction-related costs(a)
—
6,593
1,424
6,593
Lease termination and cease-use loss (gain)(b)
(113)
—
(113)
—
Other nonoperating expenses(c)
—
—
1,128
—
Equity method investment income
(529)
—
(2,558)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
99,571
$
136,142
$
371,581
$
266,581
Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:
Total Revenue
$
320,160
$
204,545
$
844,324
$
819,858
Adjusted EBITDA
99,571
136,142
371,581
266,581
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue
31.1
%
66.6
%
44.0
%
32.5
%
_____________________________
(a) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary.
(b) In the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a gain of $0.1 million ($0.1 million net of tax) upon the exit of leased office space.
(c) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization
