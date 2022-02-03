MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) elected Enrique Teran, C2EX of Avanti Way Realty as its 2022 residential president. He and the 2022 MIAMI leadership boards were installed Jan. 28 at MIAMI's Inaugural & Awards Celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.
"I am very honored and humbled to be elected 2022 MIAMI Residential Board President," Teran said. "I look forward to working side by side with our incredible Governors and the MIAMI Association staff. My fellow Realtor members I assure you I will be working hard to always upgrade our incredible Miami real estate marketplace. Let's make 2022 our best year yet!"
The Residential Board of MIAMI is dedicated to leadership in the industry, the real estate profession, and the communities it serves. They analyze information, are actively and visibly involved in events and programming, and promote Miami and South Florida worldwide. The association represents 53,000 residential, commercial, and international real estate professionals.
Teran is the Co-Founder and Principal of Avanti Way Group, a vertically integrated conglomerate composed of investments, property management, asset management, and brokerage services. As a fully integrated firm, Avanti Way Group's affiliate entities: Avanti Way Capital, Propfolio Property Management, Folio Title and Avanti Way Realty, combined with its award-winning, proprietary technology platforms, work together to provide unparalleled, tech-enabled real estate solutions for domestic and international investors.
Teran was born into the real estate industry. He grew up participating in his family's real estate business, which helped shape his solid understanding of and passion for the real estate industry. He earned a degree in Management Information Systems and acquired his real estate license immediately after graduating from college in 2000.
This experience led Teran to develop a vision for transforming the way Realtors and consumers interact and delivering a unique and enhanced consumer experience. He combined his computer background and deep industry experience to create one of the first paperless transaction platforms in the industry and engineered an online platform that combines data analytics with easy-to-use interfaces, providing unique insights and valuable tools for agents, consumers, and real estate investors. This collaborative system upgraded the entire service business model.
In 2007, Teran partnered with Andres Korda and Cecilia Teran to launch Avanti Way Realty, a brokerage firm powered by data-driven technology and dedicated to empowering real estate agents and increasing the efficiency and transparency for the customer. Using his proprietary technology combined with an innovative educational approach, the team created a business incubator to help accelerate real estate professionals' growth trajectory.
Prior to being elected 2022 MIAMI Residential President, Teran served in previous years as MIAMI Residential Governor. He also serves on the Advisory Board for FIU Hollo School of Real Estate. In 2016, South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine recognized Teran with the "Up & Comer" real estate award and the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce named him among the "Real Estate Achievers and Leaders" for Residential Brokers. He was part of the lineup of speakers at Inman Connect San Francisco in 2016 and has participated in several additional industry expert panels including the Legends and Millennials event in 2017.
Announcing the 2022 MIAMI Residential Board:
Joining Teran are: Residential President-Elect Eddie Blanco of Stratwell; 2021 Residential President Daniel A. Guerra, C2EX, PSA of Fortune International Realty; Governor Pablo J. Alvarez of The Keyes Company; Governor Nayla Benitez of BHHS EWM Realty; Governor Ana Bozovic of Analytics Miami; Governor Juan Caceres of RelatedISG International Realty; Governor Justine Jimenez Garcia, CRS, CDPE, C2EX, AHWD, MRP of Countywide Properties ERA; Governor Abel Gilbert of ONEPATH Realty; Governor Jorge L. Guerra Jr., C2EX, CRS of Real Estate Sales Force; Governor Julio Guzman, C2EX of Avanti Way Realty; Governor Angelique Hibbert, GRI, SRS, ABR, CIPS, C2EX, PSA of EXP Realty; Governor Vivian Macias, CRS, GRI, SRS, SFR of Principal Properties, Inc.; Governor Nora Muci, CIPS, GRI, TRC, MCNE, PMN, ABR, SRS of CPRES Muci Group Real Estate & Investment; Floraba Nunez, ABR, CIPS, DIPC, SFR, SRS of Related ISG International Realty; Governor Martha Pomares, GRI, ABR, CIPS, CRS, C2EX, CLHMS, SFR, PSA, AHWD, E-PRO®, TRC of Douglas Elliman; Governor Ruben Sanchez, AHWD, C2EX, CIPS, e-PRO®, MRP, REBAC, RSPS DoMi Real Estate Advisors; Governor Julie Sidorevskaya, C2EX, BPOR of Julie's Realty; Governor Wesley Ulloa, C2EX, CLHMS of LUXE Properties; Governor Aida R. Vega-Medinilla, CIPS, CRS, e-PRO®, PSA, AHWD, C2EX of Horizon Real Estate.
Deborah Boza-Valledor, CIPS, CRB, CRS, GRI, TRC, RSPS, AHWD serves at the MIAMI COO & Chief Marketing Officer. Teresa King Kinney, CAE, CIPS, GRI, RCE, TRC serves as the CEO for the MIAMI Association of Realtors.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 102 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 53,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 225 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
Media Contact
Chris Umpierre, MIAMI Association of Realtors, 3054687047, chris@miamire.com
SOURCE MIAMI Association of Realtors