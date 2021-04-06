TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) works tirelessly to ensure that each and every patient in the communities it serves can avail themselves of the finest ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology care in the region. The practice just announced that effective April 1, it has extended its contract with Cigna, and in-network members will continue to have access to more than 220 specialists and sub-specialists throughout New York and New Jersey.
This deal was motivated by a strong sense of shared mission between ENTA and Cigna, as it enables both parties to collaborate in delivering high-quality health services to the communities in which they serve.
Throughout its 20+ year history, ENTA has been consistently focused on establishing contracts with all major insurance providers, with the goal of serving the needs of all patients.
"This alliance is not only great for our organizations, but for the people and communities we serve throughout our geographic footprint," said Dr. Eric Munzer, Chair of ENTA's Third Party Contracting Committee. "By partnering with Cigna, we will provide patients with same day office visits with a variety of specialists and sub-specialists here at ENTA."
"Cigna has been an amazing partner over the years, and represents thousands of patients in our catchment areas," said Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. "This recent contract extension exemplifies our commitment to crafting fair and mutually beneficial contracts with insurance carriers. We could not be more pleased to renew this agreement, and to continue caring for Cigna members, by providing world class ENT and allergy treatment and services."
To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, or to conveniently find an ENT or Allergy doctor and then easily book an appointment at the nearest New York or New Jersey location, please visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.
About ENT & Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has over 220 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more, visit http://www.entandallergy.com.
Media Contact
Jason Campbell, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, 9149842531, jcampbell@entandallergy.com
Steve Borzoni, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, 9149097352, sborzoni@entandallergy.com
SOURCE ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP