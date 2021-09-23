TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA), the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology practice in the NY/NJ region, has signed a lease to relocate the East Side, Manhattan office currently at 210 East 86th Street to a brand new, expansive clinical office located at 150 East 58th Street in Manhattan.
The new 150 East 58th Street office represents the latest move to support ENTA's strategic initiative focus on expanding, upgrading, and relocating older clinical sites to enhance the care and treatment of its valued patients. The move offers greater conveniences and comforts, as well as a more comprehensive and advanced menu of services to meet the growing patient population of Manhattan.
The new facility boasts 12 ENT Exam Rooms, two Audio Booths, two Hearing Consultation rooms and an Allergy Injection room, along with Allergy Testing Rooms, and allows significant room for future growth and development.
The new ENTA site will also continue to offer the trusted medical expertise of its existing East Side roster of superior board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians, including Otolaryngologists Won-Taek Choe, MD; Robert P. Green, MD, FACS; Chandra Ivey, MD, FACS; Guy Lin, MD; Scott B. Markowitz, MD; Steven H. Sacks, MD, FACS; Robert F. Ward, MD; and board-certified Allergist/Immunologist Lynelle C. Granady, MD.
In addition, the new office features clinical capacity to allow for additional expansion including the ability for ENTA to recruit additional specialists and sub-specialists at that site in the near term.
"Our commitment to the residents and workforce of Manhattan has never been greater," says ENTA's CEO Robert Glazer. "I look forward to the next chapter in the evolution of the East Side, Manhattan ENTA office. Having a larger, state-of-the-art office, complete with the latest technological advancements will allow us to serve our patient's needs better than ever before."
"We're thrilled to get this important lease finalized, and very excited to relocate to this incredible new facility," adds Robert Green, MD, President of ENTA and respected East Side otolaryngologist. "My colleagues and I are very confident that this move will allow us to provide the patients here on the East Side of Manhattan with enhanced medical services, and further elevate our ability to serve them. The ever-growing needs of this important patient population will be met and satisfied for many years to come."
To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 44 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
Media Contact
Jason Campbell, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, 9149842531, jcampbell@entandallergy.com
Steven Borzoni, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, 9149097352, sborzoni@entandallergy.com
SOURCE ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP