TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is excited to announce Dr. Marie Camacho-Halili, who practices at ENTAs Bridgewater, NJ office has been promoted to full equity partner status. Dr. Marie Camacho-Halili joins an elite roster of physicians who have demonstrated the drive and ability to deliver superior outcomes and positive patient experiences over several years.
While ENTA's team of 220+ physicians throughout its 42 locations represent the very best otolaryngology, allergy, immunology and audiology experts in the fields, only the most dedicated and time-tested specialists are chosen to rise to the ranks of practice owner.
Marie M. Camacho-Halili, MD, a board-certified physician in both Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University in 2001 and went on to receive her medical degree in 2006 from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, formerly known as UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. She then completed a Pediatric Residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, NY, followed by a Fellowship in the Division of Allergy and Immunology at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, NY. Dr. Camacho is a member of both the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology and the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. She sees both adult and pediatric patients in all areas of Allergy and Immunology, with a special interest in allergic rhinosinusitis, food allergies, atopic dermatitis, and asthma. She has experience with subcutaneous and sublingual allergen immunotherapy, spirometry, patch testing and drug challenges.
"Elevating a successful physician to our growing partnership roster is always an exciting event we take a lot of pride in," noted Vice President and ENTA Board member, Dr. Steven Gold. "When you are as successful and respected as Dr. Camacho-Halili is, ENTA celebrates your career and recognizes those accomplishments with ownership status."
Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA, noted, "All physicians have the opportunity to become a partner; however, one must demonstrate a consistent commitment to excellence and proactive patient care to become a partner in our practice. Dr. Camacho-Halili represents that special category of doctor, and we welcome her with open arms to this special roster."
"When a physician has been promoted by his or her peers to enjoy this elite status within our practice, it means you have demonstrated, time and again, a level of commitment that elevates not just your clinical site, but the entire practice as a whole," Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA stated. "Dr. Camacho-Halili exemplifies what it means to be a superior leader within our organization, and her election to ownership status, just puts the formal 'seal of approval' on her years of hard work and compassionate care to the Bridgewater community. The Board of Directors and I all applaud her extraordinary efforts and talents."
About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:
ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 200 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.
