NEW ORLEANS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.01 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2022.

Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

