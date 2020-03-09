SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced today the appointment of Bernice Lopez Smith to Senior Vice President and Debbie Flores to Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions. Both executives will be based in McAllen, TX and report to Eddie Melendez, President of Local Media for Entravision.
"Our Integrated Marketing Solutions team is designed to evolve with today's transforming media landscape and continue to drive visibility of Entravision's traditional and digital capabilities to our audiences and the market. The additions of Bernice and Debbie - two experienced, proven leaders with strong relationships in Rio Grande Valley - are ready to hit the ground running in their new roles and deliver results. We are excited to have them join our Entravision team," said Mr. Melendez.
Ms. Smith has 15 years of experience in the media industry, all with R Communications in McAllen, TX. She spent her entire time there in the sales division as a Senior Account Executive and more recently, Business Development Manager where she was vital in leading and coaching to drive sales. Ms. Smith is a talented radio-centric and digital media expert with a unique ability to build customer loyalty, broaden services and offerings in competitive markets, and cross sell platforms to fit client's needs.
TV expert Ms. Flores returns to Entravision with over 30 years of media and advertising industry experience and a proven track record in sales. Most recently, she was the local sales manager at KRGV-TV in McAllen, TX and helped launch the newest bilingual television station in the Rio Grande Valley called Somos El Valle. During her career, she has specialized in sales at companies such as KVEO NBC23, CableTime and Freedom Newspaper.
About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.