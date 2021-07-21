NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Hobby Supply, the leading North American distributor of sports card and trading-card game products, has reached a definitive agreement to join Entrust Global Group, parent company of market-leading brands including Beckett and DragonShield.
Southern Hobby, an authorized distributor for dozens of market-leading brands including Magic: The Gathering, Panini, Pokemon, Topps, Ultra Pro and Yu-Gi-Oh!, is in its 34th year as the primary supplier to more than 1000 hobby and specialty stores. Based in Nashville for the past 34 years, Southern Hobby also operates distribution centers in New York, Chicago, St. Louis, and Reno.
The Southern Hobby acquisition is the 14th completed by Entrust during the past seven years and increases the portfolio's annualized revenue to nearly $1 billion.
"We are thrilled to welcome the great team at Southern Hobby into our aggressively growing portfolio,'' said Sandeep Dua, Entrust's founder and chief executive.
Southern Hobby owners Jim Austin, Bob Austin, Chris Austin and Brad Wagoner said they chose Entrust after observing its investment in employees and business partnerships across the global enthusiast space, particularly in its Beckett grading and authentication brands and the innovative DragonShield supply products manufactured by Denmark-based Arcane Tinmen.
"Our objective was to find the right company that shares the same core values that our associates, our manufacturer partners and our awesome customers have grown to expect from Southern Hobby Supply. The Entrust Global Group is that company,'' Wagoner said.
Wagoner and Chris Austin will remain with the new company in their current roles as Chief Operating Officer and President, respectively. Kevin Isaacson will join Southern Hobby as chief executive officer, in addition to his corporate role with Entrust.
"Entrust Global will build on the success of Southern Hobby through increased investments in our associates as well as innovation to accommodate the ever-changing landscape,'' said Chris Austin. "We will continue to challenge ourselves to be the very best distributor and ambassador for all of our industry partners."
Entrust employs more than 1000 global associates and operates in eight countries. It was recently designated as an inaugural "Best Workplace for Women'' award winner by The Economic Times.
For additional information on Entrust Global Group, visit http://www.entrustglobalgroup.com. For additional information on Southern Hobby Supply, visit https://www.southernhobby.com.
About Entrust Global Group
Founded in 2008, Entrust Global Group is based in Dallas with offices in New Zealand, India, Denmark, Costa Rica, Ukraine, South Korea and the Philippines. Guided by strategically investing in people and businesses with the right mix of entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic and vision, Entrust nurtures positive change and global growth opportunities for organizations in collectibles and gaming, healthcare, enthusiast media, data and HR services. For more information about Entrust Global Group, visit entrustglobalgroup.com.
About Southern Hobby Supply, Inc.
Southern Hobby Supply, Inc. was founded in 1991 with one simple goal: become our customers' greatest asset by delivering top quality products, unmatched customer service, and the most knowledgeable sales staff in the hobby industry. Based in Nashville, the company also operates regional distribution centers in New York, Chicago, St. Louis and Reno.
