COLOGNE, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- envelio, the leading provider of automated energy grid planning platforms, and Intertrust, the market leader in data rights management, today announced that they are partnering to integrate the envelio Intelligent Grid Platform with Intertrust's CleanGrid toolkit. By greatly speeding up the processes for grid data access and analytics, the combined offering gives grid planners a powerful tool to more quickly and accurately work to accommodate the ever-expanding number of electric vehicles (EVs) and other IoT-enabled distributed clean energy resources requiring grid support. The solution also ensures that grid operators can leverage their data assets while complying with relevant data privacy, consumer protection, and other regulatory requirements.
The Intertrust CleanGrid toolkit gives energy companies the tools needed for them to quickly develop data-driven applications that are widely used to support their digital operations, including grid planning. It is built on the Intertrust Platform, a data rights management system whose capabilities simplify the running of data operations for trusted and secure data collaboration systems. These include secure execution, data governance, and real-time database functions. The toolkit provides support for AI and analytics algorithms, allowing them secure access to governed distributed datasets, while respecting local laws and regulations. envelio is a leading provider of innovative algorithms for grid planning–their proprietary platform allows grid planners to strategically analyze customer needs, grid load, EV charger locations, and supporting DERs.
"The combination of the two platforms provides a killer app for grid planners around the world," said Shane O'Quinn, vice president – North America from envelio. "Working through a map-based interface, grid operators can visualize and plan their new clean grids efficiently and accurately. This also improves regulatory process management while respecting customers' and partners' rights."
envelio and Intertrust CleanGrid are currently deployed in E.ON's DigiKoo grid design service. DigiKoo allows German grid planners to access, in real time, the information needed to strategically locate EV charging stations, solar facilities, and deliver infrastructure upgrades. It also can help companies analyze consumer behavior to determine how to best serve their customers. DigiKoo leverages envelio's platform for decision making and the Intertrust Platform to quickly access distributed datasets while complying with the GDPR and Germany's complex array of consumer protection and competition laws.
"When we conceived DigiKoo, we knew we had to marry world-class data rights management with world-class algorithms," said Peter Mathis, founder of DigiKoo. "Working with envelio and Intertrust has been a pleasure and allowed us to pioneer a unique solution for the energy industry."
Founded in 2017 by scientists from RWTH Aachen University, and focused on power flow algorithms for energy grid transformation, envelio is both visionary and unique, having foreseen the transition to green and clean energy around the world. The partnership with Intertrust solves a core problem for software platforms, which is smoothly and quickly removing barriers to data access, unlocking the source fuel for accurate and timely algorithm-driven decision making.
"It's a pleasure to expand our partnership with envelio beyond DigiKoo and bring their solution into our CleanGrid toolkit," said Rob Adamson, sales director, Intertrust Platform. "We look forward to working together with our energy customers around the world to provide a lens through which climate friendly clean grids can be developed efficiently."
About Intertrust
Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics, and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM), software tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at http://www.intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Envelio
envelio is a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University and provides the Intelligent Grid Platform (IGP) to distribution system operators enabling the next phase of the energy transition. Grid planning and operation processes are digitized and automated by envelio's IGP. This automation enables a faster and more cost-efficient integration of renewable generation and charging points for electric vehicles into the energy system. The core of envelio's technology are optimization and machine learning algorithms based on the five PhD theses of the founders. envelio was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany. envelio's customers are grid operators including Westnetz, E.DIS (both E.ON group), Enel, Iberdrola, EDP and Vattenfall.
