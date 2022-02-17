LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servicon, the leader in environmental services, custodial, and facilities maintenance and an innovator in the healthcare industry, announces that the company's President and CEO Laurie Sewell is a featured speaker in the upcoming webinar, Creating a Winning Infection Prevention Program.
The webinar will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 10:00 a.m. PT (noon CT). The event is presented by Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM), a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. Attendees can register at CMM Webinar Registration.
Current events have demonstrated the need for both routine cleaning and disinfection of surfaces within facilities of all types to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. Sewell will bring her expertise as a leader in Infection Prevention to inform the industry on how Servicon has handled this need for routine cleanliness practices and how commercial entities can establish, monitor, and market an Infection Prevention program.
In this webinar, attendees will gain an understanding of existing pathogens and how to choose the correct chemistries and technologies to combat them. Not only will attendees learn how to establish an effective program with the proper tools, chemistries, and labor, but they will also take away ideas for how to communicate and market their services to stakeholders and clients.
Specifically, Sewell will discuss:
- The best disinfectant(s) to use based on the environment, surface type, and other factors
- New technologies and innovations aimed at improved cleaning and disinfecting
- The importance of training and communication
- Methods of program validation
- How to market your Infection Prevention program to instill confidence in building occupants
"I am eager to share with the industry Servicon's expertise in Infection Prevention and discuss the necessity of continuous training and effective internal and external communications so that all workers continue to take the necessary precautions to keep our community healthy," says Sewell.
Servicon elevates the EVS industry through its expertise in complex and sensitive environments, including healthcare. Through participating in industry webinars and conferences, Servicon's leadership looks to create opportunities to building healthy habits within its communities.
Additional topics of discussion at the CMM webinar will include:
- The science behind why facilities of all types need an infection prevention plan
- How disinfectants affect surfaces and finishes differently
- Legal requirements for disinfectants and how they can help you with your product selection
- Process considerations, such as customized task lists, labor variables, and quality cost controls
- Bidding infection prevention (BSCs) and marketing your program
Also speaking at the conference will be Paul Meechan, a consultant and member of the board of directors for the Global Biorisk Advisory Committee (GBAC), a division of ISSA, and Tricia Holderman, president/CEO of Elite Facility Systems.
A Q&A session will follow the presentation. Webinar participants are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of time to cmmonline@issa.com.
About Servicon
Servicon is a women-owned and operated business dedicated to providing exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services for complex facilities throughout California. We live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. We work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. For more information, visit servicon.com.
About ISSA
The leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide, ISSA has a membership that includes more than 10,500 distributor, manufacturer, manufacturer representative, building service contractor, in-house service provider, residential cleaning, and associated service members. ISSA helps its members and their employees make valuable contacts through the industry's largest cleaning shows.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Servicon