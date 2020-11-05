NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
"EPAM's solid third quarter performance was the result of an improving demand environment along with the ongoing expansion of the Company's capabilities—enabling us to continue supporting our customers in the execution of their transformation programs," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "Our continuous efforts on implementing internally the principles of an adaptive organization, allow us to navigate the realities of the global economic environment more effectively, while increasing the value we bring to our clients and extending our market position as a trusted digital solutions partner."
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Revenues increased to $652.2 million, a year-over-year increase of $64.1 million, or 10.9%, and on a constant currency basis, revenues were up 10.0% over the corresponding period last year;
- GAAP income from operations was $96.4 million, an increase of $15.8 million, or 19.6%, compared to $80.6 million in the third quarter of 2019;
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $123.3 million, an increase of $23.6 million, or 23.6%, compared to $99.7 million in the third quarter of 2019;
- Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $1.53, an increase of $0.37, or 31.9%, compared to $1.16 in the third quarter of 2019 based on weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 58.6 million; and
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.65, an increase of $0.26, or 18.7%, compared to $1.39 in the third quarter of 2019.
Cash Flow and Other Metrics
- Cash provided by operating activities was $385.0 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $162.9 million for the first nine months of 2019;
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,161.1 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $224.5 million, or 24.0%, from $936.6 million as of December 31, 2019; and
- Total headcount was approximately 38,000 as of September 30, 2020. Included in this number were approximately 33,800 delivery professionals, an increase of 7.4% from September 30, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Outlook
The Company expects the following for the fourth quarter:
- Revenues will be in the range of $695 million to $705 million for the fourth quarter reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 10.6% at the mid-point of the range. The Company expects that foreign currency translation will have a negligible impact on year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter;
- For the fourth quarter, the Company expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 14% to 15% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 17.5% to 18.5% of revenues;
- The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 15% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23%; and
- The Company expects GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $1.44 to $1.54 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $1.63 to $1.73 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter of 58.9 million.
Conference Call Information
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
652,243
$
588,103
$
1,935,985
$
1,661,023
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and
423,388
377,525
1,266,730
1,078,129
Selling, general and administrative expenses
116,530
118,886
355,829
332,434
Depreciation and amortization expense
15,929
11,127
46,095
32,355
Income from operations
96,396
80,565
267,331
218,105
Interest and other income, net
1,672
2,509
5,875
6,775
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
5,896
(3,105)
3,253
(10,151)
Income before provision for income taxes
103,964
79,969
276,459
214,729
Provision for income taxes
14,532
12,967
34,838
28,196
Net income
$
89,432
$
67,002
$
241,621
$
186,533
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
199
(10,114)
(15,878)
(4,551)
Unrealized (loss)/gain on cash-flow hedging instruments, net of
(498)
(2,163)
(3,420)
2,474
Comprehensive income
$
89,133
$
54,725
$
222,323
$
184,456
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.60
$
1.22
$
4.34
$
3.42
Diluted
$
1.53
$
1.16
$
4.14
$
3.24
Shares used in calculation of net income per share:
Basic
55,884
54,878
55,625
54,604
Diluted
58,616
57,844
58,341
57,567
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
As of
As of
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,161,065
$
936,552
Short-term investments
60,089
9
Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowance of $5,371
493,225
497,716
Prepaid and other current assets
37,843
39,934
Total current assets
1,752,222
1,474,211
Property and equipment, net
163,689
165,259
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
232,780
238,991
Intangible assets, net
54,321
56,258
Goodwill
207,764
195,043
Deferred tax assets
90,071
75,013
Other noncurrent assets
54,578
39,433
Total assets
$
2,555,425
$
2,244,208
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
10,785
$
7,831
Accrued compensation and benefits expenses
263,918
230,035
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
65,242
82,476
Income taxes payable, current
13,779
9,064
Operating lease liabilities, current
61,107
57,542
Total current liabilities
414,831
386,948
Long-term debt
25,039
25,074
Income taxes payable, noncurrent
43,259
45,878
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
183,935
180,848
Other noncurrent liabilities
28,127
9,315
Total liabilities
695,191
648,063
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000,000 authorized; 56,001,270
56
55
Additional paid-in capital
648,686
607,051
Retained earnings
1,262,341
1,020,590
Treasury stock
(177)
(177)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(50,672)
(31,374)
Total stockholders' equity
1,860,234
1,596,145
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,555,425
$
2,244,208
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on a GAAP basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis is
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Revenue growth as reported
10.9
%
16.6
%
Foreign exchange rates impact
(0.9)
0.2
Revenue growth on a constant currency basis(1)
10.0
%
16.8
%
(1)
Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S.
Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three and nine months ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues (exclusive of
$
423,388
$
(10,854)
$
412,534
$
1,266,730
$
(23,796)
$
1,242,934
Selling, general and
$
116,530
$
(12,976)
$
103,554
$
355,829
$
(36,497)
$
319,332
Income from operations(4)
$
96,396
$
26,916
$
123,312
$
267,331
$
69,508
$
336,839
Operating margin
14.8
%
4.1
%
18.9
%
13.8
%
3.6
%
17.4
%
Net income(5)
$
89,432
$
7,254
$
96,686
$
241,621
$
22,915
$
264,536
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.53
$
1.65
$
4.14
$
4.53
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues (exclusive of
$
377,525
$
(7,580)
$
369,945
$
1,078,129
$
(27,841)
$
1,050,288
Selling, general and
$
118,886
$
(9,037)
$
109,849
$
332,434
$
(28,264)
$
304,170
Income from operations(4)
$
80,565
$
19,171
$
99,736
$
218,105
$
63,398
$
281,503
Operating margin
13.7
%
3.3
%
17.0
%
13.1
%
3.8
%
16.9
%
Net income(5)
$
67,002
$
13,215
$
80,217
$
186,533
$
38,920
$
225,453
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.16
$
1.39
$
3.24
$
3.92
Items (2) through (5) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate item.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Stock-based compensation expenses
$
10,854
$
7,580
$
23,796
$
27,841
Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues(2)
10,854
7,580
23,796
27,841
Stock-based compensation expenses
12,620
7,891
30,998
25,183
Other acquisition-related expenses
243
1,144
859
2,505
One-time charges
113
2
4,640
576
Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and administrative
12,976
9,037
36,497
28,264
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
3,086
2,554
9,215
7,293
Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations(4)
26,916
19,171
69,508
63,398
Change in fair value of contingent consideration included in
(43)
—
(1,481)
1,356
Impairment of investment
—
—
313
—
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
(5,896)
3,105
(3,253)
10,151
Provision for income taxes:
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(4,558)
(4,833)
(13,181)
(15,503)
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation
(9,165)
(4,228)
(28,991)
(20,482)
Total adjustments to GAAP net income(5)
$
7,254
$
13,215
$
22,915
$
38,920
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based
Reconciliation of expected revenue growth on a GAAP basis to expected revenue growth on a constant currency basis is presented in the table below:
Fourth Quarter 2020
Revenue growth (at mid-point of the range)
10.6%
Foreign exchange rates impact
— %
Revenue growth on a constant currency basis (at mid-point of the range) (6)
10.6%
(6)
Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating expected revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars
Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the
Fourth Quarter 2020
GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues
14% to 15%
Stock-based compensation expenses
3.0
%
Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
1.4
%
Included in selling, general and administrative expenses
1.6
%
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
0.5
%
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues
17.5% to 18.5%
Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:
Fourth Quarter 2020
GAAP effective tax rate (approximately)
15
%
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
3.1
%
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation
4.9
%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (approximately)
23
%
Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:
Fourth Quarter 2020
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$1.44 to $1.54
Stock-based compensation expenses
0.33
Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
0.15
Included in selling, general and administrative expenses
0.18
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.05
Foreign exchange loss
0.05
Provision for income taxes:
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(0.09)
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation
(0.15)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$1.63 to $1.73