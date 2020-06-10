TORREY PINES, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company on a mission to advance its portfolio of small molecule and virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other diseases of high unmet need such as COVID-19, today announced the appointment of Dr. Franck Brinkhaus as President in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer.
"As we advance the company, with a small molecule, RRx-001, in Phase 3, a TGF-beta trap oncolytic adenovirus in Phase 1 and three Phase 1-ready COVID-19 vaccines, we have many options and decisions ahead of us. This is why we initially looked for a different breed of CFO," said Dr. Tony Reid, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of EpicentRx. "We didn't want another number cruncher who manages Excel spreadsheets from the backroom but rather a roll-up your sleeves, take-charge leader and clear, effective communicator with 'in the trenches' experience. That is Franck in a nutshell. His appointment as President and CFO is a win-win."
A PhD economist with nearly three decades of biotechnology and pharmaceutical finance experience as a Life Sciences Investment Banker, Dr. Brinkhaus brings a wealth of deal experience and commercial know-how to the EpicentRx management team and was behind EpicentRx's recent $35 million Series D round for a combined total of approximately $77 million capital raised.
"My goal as President, which is our goal as a company, is to help bring potential treatments to patients for whom there are no effective therapies," said Dr. Brinkhaus. "This is no small task, but EpicentRx is up to the challenge, and I'm very much looking forward to working with the entire EpicentRx team on rapidly advancing our programs."
About EpicentRx Inc
EpicentRx is a patient-driven clinical stage immuno-oncology company backed by top-tier investors whose singular focus is on the development of minimally toxic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and beyond. EpicentRx's lead program is among a portfolio of novel drugs, derived from a class of macrophage-targeting molecules called dinitroazetidines, that has been tested in several clinical trials including an ongoing Phase 3 study in small cell lung cancer. Additionally, EpicentRx is developing three anti-COVID-19 vaccines. The company is also advancing multiple programs through its smart virus platform, including a TGF-beta trap in Phase 1, which neutralizes the immunosuppressive cytokine, TGF-beta, and personalized cancer vaccines that are designed to target both chemotherapy and immune resistant tumors. For more information, please visit www.epicentrx.com
Contact: info@epicentrx.com