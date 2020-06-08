PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") a Rhode Island-based company and recognized leader in the field of immunogenicity assessment today announced it has licensed its advanced in silico toolkit for biologics immunogenicity screening, ISPRI, to AbCellera Biologics Inc. ("AbCellera").
The ISPRI toolkit allows researchers to assess and mitigate the safety and efficacy of biologic candidates in real-time. The platform enables not only the identification of T cell epitopes, but also the characterization of predicted T cell response to biologics. This ability to differentiate between inflammatory and regulatory T cell immune responses utilizing computational tools is unique to EpiVax's platforms, ISPRI and iVAX.
AbCellera, a leading biotech company in therapeutic antibody discovery from natural immune systems, plans to utilize the ISPRI toolkit to support lead candidate selection in their antibody discovery programs. "We are pleased to enter into this relationship with EpiVax. EpiVax is a recognized leader in the field and the addition of ISPRI to AbCellera's discovery and engineering platforms will accelerate the advancement of promising therapeutics to clinical development," said Kevin Heyries, Head of Business Development at AbCellera.
Annie De Groot, MD, CEO/CSO of EpiVax said, "We are pleased to see AbCellera join the roster of leading pharmaceutical companies that are using ISPRI to assess preclinical immunogenicity."
EpiVax is a biotechnology company whose mission is to improve human health everywhere with expertise in T cell epitope prediction, immune modulation, and rapid vaccine design. EpiVax's in silico immunogenicity screening toolkits for therapeutics and vaccines, ISPRI and iVAX, are employed in advancing the research of a global roster of companies.
AbCellera is a privately held biotech with a drug discovery platform that searches and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be used to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera's technology, which combines high-throughput microfluidics, big data, machine learning, bioinformatics, and genomics, identifies new first-in-class drugs and reduces the time it takes to bring treatments to clinic. AbCellera's partners include leading biotechnology companies, global health organizations, and six of the top 10 biopharmaceutical companies.
