LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EPLEXITY, a global leader in Next Generation Managed Services and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner, announced the launch of their Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) purpose built for small to medium size enterprises at AWS's annual conference, re:Invent 2021. The DaaS offering, powered by EPLEXITY's CXOS AWS Services Platform, provides enterprise features in security, scalability and management while saving customers an average of 30% over competing solutions. The DaaS solution has been optimized to support a wide array of performant hungry end-user-computing applications such as AutoCAD ensuring an optimal user experience for even the most demanding applications.
"Remote work is not only here to stay but is expected to grow exponentially over the coming years. Couple that with an increase in cyber-security and regulatory concerns making it difficult for IT Departments to keep up. By partnering with IT to deliver a fully automated, highly performant and secure desktop experience, managed by our 24/7/365 cloud operations center, we are saving IT Departments not only time and but significant expense." Says John Clendennen, CEO of EPLEXITY.
The following are some of the key benefits and reasons why an organization should consider DaaS:
- Less strain on IT. By outsourcing most of the management and regular maintenance of your desktop environment, there's less burden and stress on your IT staff, especially when grappling with daily support tasks.
- Decreased reliance for a data center. An on-premises or VDI environment requires a fully equipped data center. By reducing that need, DaaS can help with expenses, especially for organizations that rent space in a third-party data center or are running out of capacity at their existing data center.
- Cost management. With DaaS, you can continually scale your desktop requirements up or down based on the volume of users. You pay only for the virtual resources that you need. This will help your organization avoid the up-front capital expenditures associated with on-premise environment(s).
- Reduced security risks. DaaS can reduce security issues caused by employees who lose their laptops or mobile devices, especially when traveling. Users as well as security staff and compliance officers don't need to worry about sensitive data being compromised as all data is hosted in the cloud. This also create a more secure scenario for remote work and BYOD (bring your own device).
- Secure access to all necessary resources. DaaS offers a secure cloud-based environment from which users can access SaaS applications, cloud-based office software, cloud services, file shares, and corporate resources. The only requirement is a solid internet connection.
- Better option for remote work. With the transition to remote working, DaaS can benefit employees whether or not they have a company-provided device. Those who have a company device may still need to use apps and tools that can't be served over a VPN. Those without such a device, including short-term employees, contractors, or even new employees, can use their own devices to access the desktop environment.
