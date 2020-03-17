ATLANTA, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two members of the Equity Prime Mortgage leadership team are set to adopt new roles today. EPM announced early this morning that the promotions of David Abrahamson and Jason Callan would facilitate further growth as the company continues to evolve along the EPM Way. With this, David will move into the role of Chief Production Officer, and Jason will take over as Chief Operations Officer.
It is no stroke of luck that David, the long-time COO of EPM, started his career in the mortgage industry in 1985 after graduating from Georgia State University. He spent much of his time focusing on first-time buyers, and underserved markets, he held positions on both the operations and sales side of the business. In his new role as CPO, David will act as a sales advocate for the organization handling all recruiting, training, and sales.
EPM knows that the move is a perfect fit for David. "Production has always been where my heart is. As COO or any of my operations roles, I have always been a great advocate of production. Therefore, this is the easiest of transitions for me. I look forward to the challenges ahead in growing an already thriving enterprise," expressed Abrahamson.
Also, a veteran of the EPM crew, Jason Callan started his career in 2000 as a file clerk. He joined team EPM in 2010 as a post closer and has since catapulted through management into the role head of the EPM TPO Wholesale division. In his new role, Jason will utilize his 20 years' experience to oversee operations, underwriting, corporate processing, disclosure desk, closing, and funding.
"I have been in the mortgage industry for a long time and it seems the bulk of that time it has been with EPM. We have seen the highs and the lows together, and honestly, I can say I have never felt so many emotions all at once… this opportunity is truly humbling and exciting. I know that there are big things to come and I am so proud to be part of the growth that is happening at EPM. I am confident to say that my life is richer and has more purpose due to the job I have, and I credit so much to that in what is happening in our culture and future plans."
"We recently launched our EPM Way program to highlight values that are important to us here at EPM," said EPM President, Eddy Perez, CMB. "One of the values is 'Continuously Improve Yourself,' which we embrace not just personally, but as a company as well. I can't think of two people better suited to help EPM improve than David and Jason, and in their new roles, they are positioned to do just that."
Beginnings
Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. EPM's new mission, which was launched in the beginning of 2020 states: "We are a resource, and voice, for financial empowerment." With that said, the vision of the organization is clear. EPM strives "to continue to offer top financial service, communication and assistance to the communities we serve."
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Wholesale Lending, Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Refinances, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.
With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow-through and customer service.
