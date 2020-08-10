PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Gas Technology Institute (GTI) are embarking on a five-year initiative to accelerate the development and demonstration of low-carbon energy technologies. With increasingly ambitious decarbonization goals from private companies and governments alike, existing technology is not enough to achieve those targets.
The Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI) is a unique, international collaborative spanning the electric and gas sectors that will help advance global, economy-wide deep decarbonization. With 18 anchor sponsors, the LCRI leverages the collaborative research model employed by both EPRI and GTI, bringing industry stakeholders together to conduct clean energy R&D for society's benefit. Seeded with $10 million from the EPRI collaborative, funding for the initiative is expected to be leveraged many times over its $100 million target through public and private collaboration.
Sponsors of the initiative represent a wide swath of the energy industry, bringing exceptional knowledge and depth to the LCRI. These entities include:
American Electric Power, Con Edison, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Exelon Corporation, Lincoln Electric System, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Missouri River Energy Services, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Americas, National Fuel, New York Power Authority, Portland General Electric, PPL Corporation, Salt River Project, SoCalGas, Southern California Edison, Southern Company, and the Tennessee Valley Authority
"Driving collaboration through the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative is important to reach deep decarbonization goals beyond 2030," said EPRI President Arshad Mansoor. "Achieving ambitious targets will require technologies and processes beyond those widely available today. This global initiative will advance affordable pathways to economy-wide decarbonization."
"Achieving decarbonization goals in a safe, reliable, and affordable manner will require deeper integration of energy infrastructure as well as new technologies that address the needs of all sectors of the economy," said GTI Senior Vice President Mike Rutkowski. "The LCRI, with widespread involvement across the gas and electric sectors, will advance and demonstrate the technologies needed across the broader energy industry."
The LCRI is targeting advancements in low-carbon electric generation technologies and low-carbon energy carriers, such as hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels, and biofuels. This worldwide collaborative will:
- Identify and accelerate fundamental development of promising technologies
- Demonstrate and assess the performance of key technologies and processes
- Inform key stakeholders and the public about technology options and potential pathways to a low-carbon future
For LCRI's anchor sponsors, the initiative represents a key step toward achieving decarbonization goals over the next thirty years.
"This initiative advances the next-generation clean energy technologies that are critical to achieving net zero emissions within Dominion Energy and across the broader economy. Hydrogen is one of the most promising of these innovations because of its potential to decarbonize many sectors, including power generation, heating, transportation, shipping and manufacturing. We are excited to partner with EPRI, GTI and other industry leaders to advance the next frontier of zero-carbon energy."
- Mark Webb, Chief Innovation Officer, Dominion Energy
"We look forward to working together with the members of EPRI and GTI to find innovative, affordable solutions that will help us achieve carbon neutrality. While cleaning the grid and efficient electrification are key pillars to decarbonize the economy, low-carbon fuels will play a continued role as well."
- Pedro J. Pizarro, President and CEO, Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison and Edison Energy, Chair of EPRI's Board of Directors
"Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is very excited to partner with EPRI and GTI on the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative. We see it as an important initiative toward developing clean, low-carbon fuel technologies that will help us achieve a clean energy future for Los Angeles. This partnership will further efforts to initiate new highly-technical research projects that will address LADWP's evolving needs and engage in new low-carbon channels for the generation, delivery and end use of electricity in ways that support reliability, sustainability and efficiency."
- Reiko Kerr, Senior Assistant General Manager, Power System Engineering, Planning, and
Technical Services, LADWP
"We are excited to partner with EPRI, GTI and major electric power utilities to accelerate the deployment of technologies like green hydrogen that will pave the way to a decarbonized power sector. Our mission in the Americas is to provide power generation and storage solutions that enable our customers to combat climate change and advance human prosperity. Together, we will achieve a Change in Power."
- Paul Browning, President and CEO, MHPS Americas
"Developing viable pathways for decarbonizing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions requires identifying a wide range of low-carbon technology solutions that are cost-effective for consumers in large-scale development, are technically, economically and environmentally feasible and sustainable while also maintaining sufficient, reliable energy supplies for all sectors of the economy. We believe LCRI will play a crucial role in this effort."
- Donna L. DeCarolis, President, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, National Fuel's utility subsidiary
"As we work together to further decarbonize our electric and gas grids, resilient and integrated systems will become even more important in providing clean, affordable and reliable energy to our customers. This collaborative effort across the gas and electric sectors will be instrumental in developing a 21st century energy system."
- Maryam Brown, President, SoCalGas
"TVA and our LCRI partners are committed to developing clean energy technologies that will help lead to a sustainable, reliable, and lower carbon future that benefits everyone. To build long-term success, it is critical to have clearly defined plans to reach zero carbon goals. We are pleased to be a part of an initiative that provides a realistic roadmap to help drive our nation from where we are to where we want to be."
- Jeff Lyash, President and CEO, Tennessee Valley Authority
EPRI and GTI will host a virtual roundtable on low-carbon resources Sept. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET. You can register for the event here. This discussion will feature comments from:
- Paul Browning, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Americas
- Stan Connally, Executive Vice President, Operations, Southern Company
- Donna L. DeCarolis, President, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation
- Doug Esamann, Executive Vice President, Energy Solutions, Duke Energy
- Kim Greene, President and CEO, Southern Company Gas
- Colette D. Honorable, Partner, Reed Smith LLP (FERC Commissioner 2014-2017)
- Gil Quiniones, President and CEO, New York Power Authority
Learn more about the LCRI at www.LowCarbonLCRI.com.
About EPRI
The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization that conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public, on a non-discriminatory basis. An independent organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to nearly 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.
About GTI
GTI is a leading research, development, and training organization addressing global energy and environmental challenges to enable a secure, reliable, abundant, and clean energy future. For nearly 80 years as an independent not-for-profit, GTI has been developing technology-based solutions that benefit industry, government, and consumers.
Our research initiatives solve important global energy challenges across the industry's value chain—supply, delivery, and end use. From concept to commercialization, we offer an integrated systems perspective to expand the supply of clean and affordable natural gas and renewable energy; ensure a safe and reliable infrastructure; deliver solutions for efficient and environmentally responsible use of energy; reduce and manage carbon emissions; and advance energy systems innovations that protect air, land, water and communities while enhancing economic growth. www.gti.energy
