BOULDER, Colo., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute's (EPRI) Incubatenergy® Labs program today announced Microgrid Labs was selected as one of 20 startup companies that will conduct accelerated demonstrations of their technologies with utilities and EPRI as part of Incubatenergy Labs' 2021 Cohort.
Microgrid Labs was chosen from more than 250 international startups by a panel of global utility and EPRI subject matter experts. The selected startups will spend 16 weeks working with electric power utilities and EPRI on demonstration technology projects intended to accelerate decarbonization, electrification, grid modernization, and other electric power industry innovation imperatives. The 2021 Cohort runs June to October, with results presented during interactive Incubatenergy Labs Demo Days Oct. 19-20.
"Collaborating on the rapid assessment and deployment of innovations across power generation, delivery, and end use is essential to achieving deep decarbonization by 2035", said Incubatenergy Lead Erik Steeb. "Incubatenergy Labs brings startups like Microgrid Labs and utilities together to crowd source the demonstration of these innovations and speed the commercialization of promising technologies."
"Microgrid Labs is extremely excited and proud to have been selected to be in Incubatenergy Labs' 2021 Cohort. The electrification of transportation is essential in the movement to decarbonize the economy, yet fleet electrification projects are extremely complex, difficult to plan, and will impact the local utilities. We are looking forward to working with Ameren and a school district in the St. Louis Metro Area to develop a Zero Emissions Fleet Transition Plan using our EVOPT™ software platform and develop and a Digital Twin Model to represent depot operations and confirm the plans viability." said Microgrid Labs Product Manager, Jonathan Levy.
Host utilities for this year's Cohort include: Ameren and TVA, along with participating utilities Con Edison, Duke Energy, Enel, FirstEnergy, Fortis (Newfoundland Power, Tucson Electric Power, FortisBC, Central Hudson), Green Mountain Power, Vermont Electric Coop, Vermont Electric Power Company (VELCO), New York Power Authority, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), Portland General Electric, Southern California Edison, Salt River Project (SRP), and Xcel Energy.
Microgrid Labs (MGL) is a technology provider and not just a software company. With over 100 years of combined experience, MGL's focus is on designing and optimizing entire electric vehicle fleet systems by providing tools to reduce costs of design, planning, and operation. Driven by a desire to make fleet electrification accessible to all, MGL partnered with NREL and UC Berkeley to develop their proprietary fleet electrification software tool, EVOPT, which is funded by awards from NSF, Shell, and Colorado State. Since its inception, MGL has been involved in several microgrid, storage, and fleet electrification projects as consultants.
