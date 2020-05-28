LOWELL, Mass., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, a leader in magnetic engineering technology for electro-magnetic motors, today announced they have signed an agreement to bring UAV Propulsion Tech on as a distributor of their electric motors to market their products to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) / Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry.
UAV Propulsion Tech represents several global companies providing advanced technology and hardware solutions to defense and commercial UAV customers since 2007. Nick Grewal, CEO and President of ePropelled said, "Bob Schmidt, the President and founder of UAV Propulsion Tech, has been instrumental in building relationships in this industry with suppliers, designers, and manufacturers and has a clear understanding of the customers' needs. His expertise is exactly what we need to further penetrate this market."
Bob said, "UAV Propulsion Tech has been looking for advanced UAV DC motor and generator technology to support the needs of our customers and are happy to be working with ePropelled. ePropelled's electric motors are assembled in the USA and fill a need that is currently dominated by poor quality solutions that do not meet our customers' weight, performance, or reliability requirements. ePropelled's patented technology surpasses the competition in efficiency and weight and includes health monitoring functionality not currently available on the market."
About ePropelled
ePropelled is a leader in magnetic engineering innovations that define the future of electric propulsion. Their patented intelligent motors and generators are software controlled and create new levels of energy and system-level efficiencies in aviation, aerospace and electric vehicles, as well as in industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.ePropelled.com.
About UAV Propulsion Tech
Schmidt Products, LLC (dba UAV Propulsion Tech) is a privately held US company that markets global UAV technology into the defense and commercial UAV markets. These solutions include consumer off the shelf (COTs) and custom propulsion and DC electric motors/generators. These products are proven solutions that are flying on several high-end global UAV platforms today. www.uavpropulsiontech.com
